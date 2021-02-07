Huskies face three point trouble in loss to No. 5 UCLA

At the end of the first half, the Washington women’s basketball team hadn’t made a single three-point shot.
It didn’t get much better from there, with the Huskies’ (4-10, 1-10 Pac-12) offense struggling to come up with anything, let alone from behind the arc. The team ended the night shooting just 22% off 18 attempts from deep against No. 5 UCLA.
“It was a challenge to score the ball,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
Only senior guard Alexis Griggsby, who made Washington’s first three in the third quarter, made more than one shot from deep. She ended the night with two, and freshman guard Tameiya Sadler and junior center Darcy Rees had one each.
Washington also struggled with the charity stripe. Although the UW got to the line a bit more than during its game against USC, the team only made 4-of-11 attempts. Without free throw or three point shooting working, the only hope was points from the field.
But the Bruins’ (11-3, 9-3 Pac-12) defense stopped the Huskies from attacking the paint, making it hard for players like Sadler and sophomore center Quay Miller to get much done close to the net.
Rees finished with the best shooting accuracy of the night, making every shot she took except a single free throw. She finished second in scoring behind junior forward Haley Van Dyke, who was the only Husky to end the night in double digits with 13 points.
“We just gotta find a way to value the basketball better,” Wynn said. “And not turn it over, and making sure that we at least get a shot up in offensive possessions and defensively, you know we just gotta lock in and understand player personnel and tendencies a little bit better.”
A strong No. 5 UCLA team
Much of the shooting trouble wasn’t entirely Washington’s issue, as it was difficult to get shots off against the best team in the conference. UCLA’s defense made it especially tough to move anywhere with the ball, much less find a quality shot.
UCLA simply outscored Washington, shooting 52.6% from the field and 40.9% from deep. Four Bruins finished in double digits. Senior forward Michaela Onyenwere, who has averaged 17 points a game this season, led her team Sunday with 21 total points.
It was an exhausting game, with UCLA often running a full court press and denying Washington movement down the court. The Huskies struggled to keep up with a coordinated defense and play through a mounting deficit.
Last year, the Huskies pulled off a huge upset over the then-No. 8 Bruins on senior night, surprising both sides and ending a long conference loss streak. The same didn’t happen Sunday, but the team still has five games left before tournament play and will need to keep pushing despite being short handed through the end of the season.
“We’re a different team,” Wynn said. “We’re young and inexperienced in some key spots, and without practicing in key spots.
Washington will get another opportunity to snap their loss streak as they head on the road to take on the Arizona schools, starting with Arizona State on Friday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.