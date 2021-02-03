No. 11 Washington returns home to take on Oregon State

Another week, another pair of back-to-back games for the No. 11 Washington volleyball team.
Returning from their first road trip of the season, the Huskies (3-1 Pac-12) are coming back home with two wins over Arizona, even though the weekend was filled with ups and downs.
“Obviously two totally different matches, you know — the second one being quite close and the first one, you know, we were in a little bit more control of,” head coach Keegan Cook said.
Last Friday, the team beat the Wildcats (0-4 Pac-12) in a quick sweep, looking connected and strong. Then Saturday, the Huskies fought through five sets, seeming much less smooth and tactical with their approach, but still pulling through with a win.
Washington has only lost one game so far this season, and since then, it has been clear what works and what doesn’t.
“I’m really pleased with some progress with our serve-receive and our side-out offense,” Cook said. “Those two things were at a pretty high level for us. And a place where we know we need to get better is kinda in transition, both defending and attacking.”
The UW head coach also noted that this week, the team is spending time working on longer rallies and making sure they are able to win them, saying that it was a big takeaway from the weekend and likely will be a large part of the matchups against OSU.
“We’re gonna be in rallies,” he said. “We’re gonna be in longer rallies, and so it’s going to be a good test of whether we’ve made progress or not.”
Even though Washington’s gameplay wasn’t flawless last weekend, with some out-of-control rallies and recurring errors in the five-set game, the Huskies were still able to win.
The maturity of the team has shown through in key returners like junior setter Ella May Powell, senior outside hitter Samantha Drechsel, junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman, and junior libero Shannon Crenshaw.
The group has pulled the Huskies into control during close sets, adjusted strategy, and kept energy high, constantly contributing both offensively and defensively and leading the charge during wins.
This experience will give Washington an advantage as they take on Oregon State, where seven out of 12 players are freshmen.
“Some things that make them unique and dangerous are just they’re a youthful team that plays with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of competitive spirit, not unlike ASU,” Cook said.
If Washington can pull together all the aspects of its game consistently, it could prove to be nearly unbeatable as the season goes on.
With its past few games varying in control and ease, Washington has proved it can win in dramatically different situations. Even when trailing, it can do enough to snag the victory, whether that be under ideal circumstances or four sets in.
The Huskies will play their first game against Oregon State on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena, hoping to continue their three-game win streak.
