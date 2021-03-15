Allie Shadler leads the way for UW cross country

The No. 12 Washington women’s cross country team finished 13th, while the No. 10 men’s team finished 25th at the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championship in Stillwater Oklahoma.
On the women’s side, senior Allie Shadler led the way in Oklahoma for the No. 12 team in the country, finishing in 26th place.
Shadler had also competed in the 3,000 meter at the NCAA Indoor Championships, where she finished 15th after she was tripped up by another competitor falling in front of her.
The senior from Tubac, Arizona finished with a time of 20 minutes and 43.9 seconds in the 6k run that had women collapsing at the finish line. With Shadlers performance she earned her first cross country All-American honor.
Washington had two other women in the top 100. Freshman Naomi Smith finished in 53rd place, running the course in 21 minutes and 5 seconds, while junior Haley Herberg was just behind her running it in 21 minutes and 5.8 seconds.
Both Smith and Herberg also ran in the Pac-12 Championships that took place 10 days ago. In that race, Herberg got off to a great start and won the individual championship, while Smith also ran a strong race finishing 14th.
The men’s cross country team ended in 25th in the 10k race. After 3,000 meters the men’s team was in 6th place, but they were unable to keep that placing.
Leading the way for the No. 10 men’s team was redshirt freshman Luke Houser, who finished in 51st place with a time 31 minutes and 1.9 seconds.
The Woodinville Washington native also ran at the Pac-12 Championship where he finished in 10th place in the 8k race.
The other Husky finisher in Oklahoma was sophomore Issac Green who ran a time of 31 minutes and 34.9 seconds to finish 104th, and was then followed by redshirt freshman Joe Waskom in 145th with a time of 32 minutes and 9 seconds.
