Tokyo Dawgs: Rowing winds down and golf ramps up on Day 6

The University of Washington has acted as a pipeline to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with dozens of former and current Huskies in Japan for this summer’s games. Tokyo Dawgs highlights the recent performances of Huskies as they compete for gold.
Rowing (UW alums Megan Kalmoe and Conlin McCabe)
Day 6 proved to be rough for former Huskies Megan Kalmoe and Conlin McCabe, who rowed in the finals for their respective races. Rowing for the United States, Kalmoe and Tracy Eisser placed fourth in the B final of the women’s pairs, and 10th in the overall standings, with a final time of 7:02.16. Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre of Australia came out on top in the B final, finishing seventh overall, while New Zealand’s Grace Pendergast and Kerri Gowler went on to win place first in the A final, winning the gold medal.
Conlin McCabe, hoping to clinch a spot in the top three for the men’s pair final with Kai Langerfeld, finished fourth overall. The Canadians fell short of third place by a mere 0.15 seconds behind Denmark’s Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton. First place went to brothers Martin and Valent Sinković of Croatia.
Eight more Huskies are scheduled to compete for medals in the men’s and women’s eight finals tomorrow at Sea Forest Waterway.
Golf (UW alums C.T. Pan and Carl Yuan)
C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei and Carl Yuan of China competed in the first round of the men’s individual golf tournament. These two UW alums also met some tough competition, but Yuan managed to finish with a final score of 69, two strokes under par, placing him at 20th, where he joins golfing greats such as Rory McIlroy of Ireland and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan in the overall standings.
Pan didn’t fare quite as well this first round, shooting three strokes over par and ending the day with a total score of 74, placing him 57th overall.
Sepp Straka of Austria remains in first place with a score of 63 after the first day of the tournament.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.