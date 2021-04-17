Simpson and Brown power Washington to fourth straight win

Normally, when college baseball players watch the pros, it’s to improve. But for Will Simpson and the Washington baseball team, watching the Los Angeles Dodgers helped them avoid a costly mishap.
Facing Texas State reliever Matthew Nicholas with runners on the corners and a 2-1 UW lead, Simpson got ahold of the 0-1 offering, hitting a home run just over the wall in right-center. It was the redshirt freshman’s team-leading sixth home run of the season, and put the Huskies up 5-1.
“I was just trying to get a good pitch to hit into the outfield,” he said. “There was one out I think, I was trying to get our guy in from third to score, and then I just got one I liked and let the wind take it.”
However, as Simpson approached first base, he saw the runner ahead of him, junior Christian Jones, sprinting back to the base in case the ball was caught on the track. It was a similar play to the confusion experienced by the Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB’s 2021 Opening Day, when outfielder Cody Bellinger had a home run taken away for accidentally passing teammates Justin Turner on the base path.
“When he was coming back I was thinking, ‘I should maybe slow down,’” Simpson said.
Though the two players came close enough to high-five, Simpson put on the brakes just enough to let Jones turn around and head in the right direction, completing the home run trot. Simpson’s three-run shot was part of a big fifth inning from the Washington offense, which did just enough to give the Huskies a 6-3 win, with starter Tyson Guerrero picking up his first victory of the season.
The win also secured the series for Washington against Texas State, and extended the team’s winning streak to four games. UW head coach Lindsay Meggs believes the victories have been a testament to the team’s recent consistency
“It’s nice to feel like you’re going to get rewarded if you play the game right, and I think we’ve done that for a few days in a row,” he said. “That’s the goal for tomorrow, just come out and continue to put pressure on them, throw strikes, and put the ball in play.”
While the UW bats stayed steady, Guerrero (1-1) had a mixed start on Saturday. The junior gave up four hits and two walks, and put the game in jeopardy in the fifth. With the game tied 1-1, the junior pitched himself into a jam. A leadoff single, and an error by Simpson on an attempted bunt put runners on first and second, and Guerrero didn’t help himself by surrendering a walk to load the bases with no outs.
With the game on the line though, Guerrero doubled down. The junior struck out the next three batters — including a massive, seven-pitch swinging strikeout with no outs — to escape the inning unscathed.
“That was the game right there,” Meggs said. “Essentially for them, that was the game. When we got off the field in the fifth and didn’t give up any runs, that really sucked the life out of them and it gave us some momentum.”
Washington’s bats immediately rewarded Guerrero for keeping it close. Consecutive singles from redshirt freshman Christian Dicochea and senior Ramon Bramasco put runners on the corners for junior Christian Jones, who laced a single into the left-center gap to score Dicochea and give the Huskies (14-16, 3-9 Pac-12) their first lead of the game, 2-1. It was the junior’s sixth RBI in his past four games, and earned Texas State ace Garrett Herrmann (4-1) the hook.
His replacement, Nicholas, was immediately tagged by Simpson for the three-run shot. The reliever got a strikeout to make it two outs for the Bobcats (15-21, 5-7 Sun Belt), but not to be outdone, freshman Micheal Brown stepped up to the plate, and battled for nine pitches — fouling off five in the process — before seeing the one he wanted.
The freshman hit a moonshot off the light pole in left-center for his third homer of the season to make it 6-1 Washington. Simpson was ecstatic for his teammate, and though they don’t have a home run competition going, he said the pair help motivate each other to get better.
“We like seeing each other succeed,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun when both of us hit a longball on the same day.”
Though Brown’s homer was the last run Washington plated, just like Friday night, the UW bats stayed hot on Saturday. The Huskies combined for 14 hits, including a 4-for-4 performance from Bramasco and a 3-for-4 game from senior Micheal Petrie. In the past two games, the Huskies have 31 hits as the offense has found its rhythm against the Bobcats.
Texas State did some mashing of its own against Washington’s bullpen though, tagging UW reliever Dylan Lamb for two solo shots in the sixth to pull within three. However, the UW reliever duo of Stu Flesland III and Davis Delorefice closed the door, with the latter earning his fourth save of the season. With the season already past the halfway point, Simpson said the team has to keep performing at this level going forward.
“The time is now,” he said. “It’s time to get rolling.”
Washington will return to Husky Ballpark to go for the sweep on Sunday, April 18, with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m.
Reach senior sports writer Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.