Washington men’s rowing looks to keep improving in second regatta of the year

After sweeping Oregon State in four races two weekends ago, the Washington men’s rowing team has now turned its attention toward Stanford and Santa Clara.
This weekend will be a bit of a unique one for the UW, as it has two scheduled regattas for Saturday, April 17. Early morning races are against Stanford at Redwood Shores, while later races will take place at Oakland Estuary versus Santa Clara. Even the races will be unique, as two of Washington’s four boat races will be without coxswains — a rare occurrence in collegiate rowing.
The Huskies will be looking at each of these regattas as a way to keep improving on their road to the season goal.
“We know that we have a job to do,” fifth-year graduate student George Esau said. “We’re going to see that through, throughout the season, and each step is kind of an analysis of how we’re doing, how we’re progressing through that entire job. We definitely have that end goal in sight of going to IRAs and winning everything.”
With this being the team's second true regatta of the year, the nerves from before their duel against Oregon State will likely be gone.
“You go out there and you get nervous again,” Esau said. “All the little things you used to have in your beginning races, that, as a seasoned rower, dissipates. All those feelings came back, and it was very cool to experience that again.”
Battling through those feelings, Washington still managed to sweep Oregon State and have a nice start to their road to the IRA championship.
As the IRA championships get closer, the Washington men’s rowing team will continue to improve as they will get more and more in sync. In rowing, teams must work as a well-oiled machine in order to reach maximum potential. Creating that connection and ability to row as one takes time.
“Honestly, [being in sync] takes a tremendous amount of time,” Esau said. “We’re kind of limited with 20 hours a week that we can train, but most of us have known each other for four years. Some of the younger guys — Jack Walkey, Adam Krol, Pieter Quinton — are kind of newer to the program, but they’re already syncing along with us well.”
As the new rowers continue to sync with the rest of the rowers, the row times should continue to improve. Creating that in-sync rowing is all about building familiarity amongst teammates, one of the themes of the year for the team.
“Doing everything together, and also being safe off the water as well, I think that’s something that we’ve really been striving for,” Esau said. “Making sure that everyone’s staying healthy and protecting the community as well.”
Stanford dual schedule
9 a.m. – Varsity Eight
9:10 a.m. – Second Varsity Eight
9:40 a.m. – Coxless Four "A"
9:48 a.m. – Coxless Four "B"
9:56 a.m. – Coxed Four "A"
10:04 a.m. – Coxed Four "B"
Santa Clara dual schedule
11:20 a.m. – UW Third Varsity Eight vs. Santa Clara V8+
11:40 a.m. – UW Freshman Eight vs. Santa Clara 2V8+
12 p.m. – Varsity Four
