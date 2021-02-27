Yamashita: If this was Hameir Wright’s final game, he went out on deserved high-note

When most people dream of playing college basketball, they probably put themselves in Quade Green’s situation Saturday against Arizona.
They imagine rushing down the court with the game on the line, ball in their hands, shot clock counting down for an epic, climactic moment on the edge of victory or defeat.
It’s hard to find someone who dreams of being Hameir Wright, who two and a half minutes earlier was whistled for his fifth personal foul. The call prematurely ended the forward’s night, and forced Washington to play the final stretch without their defensive anchor. Though Wright’s absence late put Washington in a tough spot, head coach Mike Hopkins credited his senior for keeping the Huskies in the game.
“He’s been so good for us defensively for so long,” he said. “It kinda gets under appreciated. I think what people saw tonight is what we see everyday in practice and you’re just hoping that it shows. And tonight, he was who he can be.”
Wright, playing in what is potentially his final Pac-12 regular season game, has been the consummate, professional rotation piece for the Washington basketball team during his four years on Montlake. He takes on the dirty work, the difficult defensive assignments, and provides a platform for others to shine.
Yet Saturday, Wright finally got his moment in the sun in Washington’s 75-74 loss to Arizona.
Making his 117th appearance for Washington, Wright had a career-night scoring the ball. By the time he fouled out, Wright had 18 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting. He also found his stroke from three-point range after struggling with his shooting all season, going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.
“My teammates were just like, ‘We’ll find you, go get it,’” he said. “That’s what I did. Really got nothing to lose [in my] last game, but I’m definitely looking to carry it over into the postseason to try and take us as far as we can because we’re definitely going to need everybody.”
Since arriving from New York as part of Hopkins’ first recruiting class, Wright has been a stalwart in the Washington lineup. After appearing 33 times as a freshman, he stepped into a starting role halfway into his sophomore season, helping Washington win a regular season Pac-12 Championship.
Wright continued starting as a junior and senior, and though he has never been a scorer, the forward has always been a dependable piece for Washington, even if he’s never been the star. During his first two years, Wright and Matisse Thybulle created the defensive backbone which allowed Jaylen Nowell, Noah Dickerson, and David Crisp to shine.
As a junior, he was the experienced presence next to NBA talents Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, and now as a senior, he’s started virtually every game he’s been healthy for, even as the team has failed to meet expectations the past few years.
“It’s easy to get down on yourself when your team is losing or stuff’s not going right but it takes a lot of mental fortitude to just come out here and give it all you got,” he said.
Despite ample game time though, Wright averaged a career-high of just 5.7 points per game as a junior, and while averaging 23 minutes per game this season, he only broke into double-digits twice.
It’s fair to say the senior may never have possessed the tools needed to be the fulcrum of Washington’s program. For Hopkins though, Wright’s impact on the program goes far beyond the stat sheet. The UW head coach has seen a hard-working, defensive centerpiece, who’s given the program everything he had for four years.
“People only see the games but they don’t see behind the scenes, what they give us on a day-to-day basis and how hard they work,” the UW head coach said. “I was just proud he could have that game, I just wish we could have gave him a victory tonight.”
Wright hasn’t decided whether to return next season — he has another year of eligibility — but if he doesn’t, this was a deserved high for him to go out on.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
