Gerling outduels Pettway, Washington snaps losing streak beating No. 10 UCLA

Conference play hasn’t been kind to the Washington baseball team.
After entering the Pac-12 slate two games above .500, the UW had been swept by both USC and No. 21 Oregon State, making it 19 days since Washington had registered a win.
So naturally, Washington kicked off its series with No. 10 UCLA by stunning the Bruins with an 8-6 upset win Thursday at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.
Led by another strong start from junior Logan Gerling and a three-RBI night from redshirt freshman Will Simpson, Washington did just enough to survive a furious eighth-inning UCLA comeback to earn its first road win of the season. Thursday’s win also featured the second-most runs Washington has scored all season, and the most since the UW’s Feb. 26 win in the series opener against UTRGV.
The Huskies’ (9-13, 1-6 Pac-12) bats got things going early against Bruins’ (15-8, 4-3 Pac-12) ace Zach Pettway (0-1), thanks in part to Simpson. With a runner on second, the redshirt freshman teed off on a 1-1 pitch, sending the ball over the right field fence to give Washington an early 2-0 lead. Simpson’s homer was part of a three-run first inning, and his team-leading fourth round-tripper of the year. It was also the first home run allowed by Pettway this season.
Washington jumped on the UCLA ace again in the fifth. Redshirt Cole Miller picked up his sixth RBI of the season by ripping Pettway’s full count offering into the right-center gap for a triple to score senior Noah Hsue. Miller then scored on a double by Simpson, who finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk.
Pettway exited the game an inning later. The UCLA ace went six innings, and allowed eight hits and five runs — both season highs. He also struck out five and walked one.
While UCLA’s Friday night starter labored, Washington’s thrived. Coming off the best performance of his career, Gerling (1-2) hurled seven innings of three-hit ball, and was only tagged for one run. He also tossed four strikeouts and walked one against the tenth-ranked team in the nation. The lone run allowed came in the first inning, after which Gerling retired seven UCLA batters in a row.
Washington added runs against the UCLA bullpen in the seventh and eighth to make it 7-1, but the Bruins scored five runs in the bottom half of eighth to cut the deficit to just one. However, the UW added another run in the ninth followed by a flawless ninth from closer Davis Delorefice — who earned his second save of the season — was enough to see off the Bruins and get Washington its first Pac-12 win of the season.
The Huskies return to Jackie Robinson Stadium Friday, April 2 when they take on the Bruins for Game 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Reach senior staff writer Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
