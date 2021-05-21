Women's basketball adds another transfer in Lauren Schwartz

The Washington women’s basketball team has added another transfer in junior forward Lauren Schwartz. Schwartz is the second transfer to follow new head coach Tina Langley from Rice after senior center Nancy Mulkey transferred earlier this offseason.
“We are so excited to welcome Lauren and her incredible family to Washington," said Langley. "The values and character that Lauren possesses make her such a great fit for our program, and will propel her to high levels of success both on and off the court.”
Schwartz started every game in the last two seasons for Rice, averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during that stretch. She was the Owls’ second-leading scorer last season scorer averaging 13.1 points per game, second behind Mulkey.
Schwartz was a prolific three-point shooter last season, ending the year shooting 42 percent from the field. She was also key for the Owls in the postseason where she shot 63 percent from the field and 53 percent from three-point range, helping lead the team to the WNIT Championship.
"I am blessed and grateful that Coach Langley and the staff at the University of Washington gave me this opportunity," Schwartz said. "I've heard so many great things and I can't wait to be a part of it."
During her freshman season, Schwartz was named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team and was selected as C-USA Freshman of the Week three times. Schwartz originates from Union, Kentucky where she played for Larry A. Ryle High School.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.