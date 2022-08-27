As fall camp segues into game prep, “It feels different” for Washington football

There have been many unofficial starts to Washington football’s 2022 season.

The spring preview all the way back in April sure felt like it. So did the start of fall camp in early August. Or when the starting quarterback was tabbed just last week.

It wasn’t until Friday, however, when Washington capped off another week of fall camp practice and began game week preparation for Kent State, that the Huskies’ season (unofficially) officially began.

To head coach Kalen DeBoer, the shift has been noticeable.

“There are a lot of reasons why it feels different,” DeBoer said. “I think putting in the game plan [Thursday] night, and talking, it feels like OK, it’s finally here. It’s a long camp, so you can tell that they see the — I don’t want to say the light at the end of the tunnel — but they’re seeing that it’s going to happen here real soon.”

In conjunction with the old sports writing cliché, one that pops up every year when camps come to a close, the Huskies are ready to hit somebody wearing a different colored jersey. Still, they’ve made the most out of the final few practices.

“It was still physical, because the energy was there, but it’s controlled,” DeBoer said. “It’s knowing the tempo and being able to practice together, that’s what mature teams do, there’s not this physicality where we’re taking guys to the ground or anything like that. Our number one objective other than to put in a game plan is to stay healthy. I thought they did a really good job of working together, but the intensity is still there.”

Luckily for the Huskies, the wait for the real deal is almost over, with under a week now remaining until the first game.

Notes

Junior defensive lineman Ulumoo Ale was in pads for Friday’s practice, and DeBoer says they “feel good about his progression” after he was carted off practice 8/14.

There were “a couple dings here and there” from last week’s practices, but not with players who would be starting week one.

An official depth chart will be released at DeBoer’s Monday press conference, but most of the starters had been “heading in that direction,” and may not come as much of a surprise.

DeBoer mentioned freshman receiver Denzel Boston as an underclassman who has impressed, as the wide receivers group continues to get “deeper and deeper.”

DeBoer said that “at least a couple” of true freshmen likely won’t redshirt, and a few freshmen will play the first one to two games, but may preserve their redshirt from that point on.

DeBoer mentioned that after Wayne Taulapapa, "you'll probably see Will [Nixon] at running back, and said that Cam Davis has looked good as well.

Recruiting for the 2023 cycle has begun to wind down, with spots available for a few more players in the class.

