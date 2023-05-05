Australia arrives on Montlake for 37th edition of Windermere Cup

Saturday is set to be a party.

And for the Australian national team, they sure hope it’s nothing like 1997.

“The last time Australia was here, we took the [Australian] rowers out to a bar the night before,” Windermere Real Estate owner OB Jacobi said. “It was really fun, and then UW won.”

Perhaps it should’ve been expected, regardless of how late the Aussies were out the night before.

The Washington men’s rowing team had won six consecutive Windermere Cups entering the 1997 season — Australia’s last appearance. The women’s team had notched five straight victories.

The results on that early May morning followed as such. Washington finished first in both events, with Australia taking home second on the men’s side and third for the women. But, the finish hardly put a damper on the visitor’s outing.

After all, they had just competed in one of the greatest spectacles in rowing, and they had rave reviews for those back home.

“Everyone’s been talking about it; anyone that’s ever been before has told us about it,” Australian coach Annabelle Eaton said. “Back to the ‘97 team, and even the 80’s team, had told us what an amazing event it was.”

For which they had good reason — there’s truly no environment like the Windermere Cup.

“I think the Windermere Cup shows the uniqueness here, and it shows the involvement of rowing inside the whole city,” Washington men’s head coach Michael Callahan said. “This is ‘Row Town U.S.A.’ because a lot of people are really behind us.”

Behind them, beside them, and above them, that is.

Thousands of spectators will line the 2,000-meter course in the Montlake Cut on Saturday morning, with a few more positioned above on the Montlake Bridge to create an atmosphere that is largely unparalleled in rowing.

“We call rowing through the cut like rowing in a stadium,” Washington women’s head coach Yasmin Farooq said. “It’s truly unlike anything else. We’re the home team, and I feel that we have to be ready for anything.”

Part of the appeal for the thousands of onlookers is the plethora of talent the event produces, and Australia certainly fits the billing of top international competition.

The national team was showered with medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as both the men’s and women’s teams took home the gold in the four.

“The creation of this event by the Windermere family was truly based on trying to create an event of excellence, to bring the best people here, and that’s what the crowd wants,” Farooq said. “They’re not looking for the University of Washington to beat up on somebody; they want the best in the world. People are so excited that Australia is here.”

This year’s competitors were among the best in Australia’s national trials, and the coaches will hope to develop their top rowers against the leading collegiate talent.

As for Washington? Well, they wouldn’t mind poaching a few of the talented rowers.

“We absolutely hope so; we’ve had some great Australians on our team,” Farooq said. “We’d love to have more on our team, and it certainly is fantastic to have [Australia] here racing to show the caliber of talent.”

Washington has already filled their roster with a few members from down under, notably three Aussie rowers on the men’s side: senior Darcy McCluskey, junior Nick Dunlop, and freshman Max Taylor. The women’s team features senior Nikki Martincic.

There may be a few more added after this weekend.

“Truth be told, we have some Australian recruits in town for the weekend,” Farooq said. “It was an easy sell; they were excited to watch their aspiring national team members here racing the University of Washington. We’re glad to have them here, and we hope that some of them will be here racing for UW next year.”

But for now, Farooq and Callahan remain focused on this year’s team. In the days leading up to the Windermere Cup, Washington will attempt to temper the building pressure that is bound to arise, while Australia may simply focus on getting a good night of sleep.

Both will be hard, but largely because of the same reason.

Farooq said it best.

“Anyone who rows here is going to remember it for the rest of their lives.”

Races will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. The Windermere Cup races will occur an hour later, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

