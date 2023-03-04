Back-to-back complete game shutouts guide the Huskies to wins on Saturday’s doubleheader

On a sunny Saturday in the Grand Canyon Classic, pitching was nearly perfect for the No. 11 Washington softball team. Only giving up three hits across both games, the Huskies (17-3) were in complete command.

Senior pitcher Kelley Lynch (4-1) was unstoppable on both sides of the plate, pitching a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in game 1. She followed it up with a brilliant performance behind the plate, batting 3 for 3 with a walk, an RBI, and two runs.

While only getting four hits in game 1, the Huskies flipped the script with 14 hits in their run-rule win in game 2.

Huskies capitalize on fifth-inning miscues to take game 1

Washington relied on strong pitching from Lynch to will its way past New Mexico in game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, winning 3-0 with all runs coming across the plate in the fifth inning.

Lynch was nearly unhittable on Saturday, with singles in the second and fifth innings and a walk in the fourth for the Lobos (8-12) being the only stain on an otherwise perfect day in the circle.

The Huskies were unable to put a baserunner on base until the bottom of the fourth inning when senior Baylee Klingler and senior Madison Huskey reached second and third base respectively with one out after an infield error. The Huskies were unable to capitalize, however, leaving both runners stranded.

Washington would not make the same mistakes in the next inning.

A leadoff single and a steal from freshman Alana Johnson led to an RBI single from senior SilentRain Espinoza. The Huskies got a second baserunner on and score both after defensive errors from the catcher and the left fielder.

The Huskies ended the fifth inning with a 3-0 lead, and never looked back.

Lynch pitched back-to-back shutout innings for the Huskies, shutting the door on any possible comeback for the Lobos and guiding UW to its 16th win of the season.

Offensive onslaught carries Huskies to run-rule win in game 2

Freshman pitcher Ruby Meylan (8-0) was unstoppable in game 2 against Charlotte, earning seven strikeouts in five shutout innings pitched while only allowing one hit and one walk.

Four Huskies posted multiple hits against the 49ers (10-6) on their way to a 10-0 victory. Lynch went 3 for 3, freshman Sydney Stewart went 2 for 2 with a walk and a run, senior Sami Reynolds went 2 for 3 with a walk, and sophomore Kinsey Fiedler went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

The action was limited in the first inning, with Huskey drawing a walk and being the lone baserunner for both teams. Things started picking up for the Huskies during the top of the second.

A leadoff double from Lynch eventually sent her across home plate after an RBI groundout from sophomore Rylee Holtorf. Stewart responded with a double of her own, scoring on the next at-bat after an RBI single from Fiedler.

The Huskies added one more run in the second inning after Fiedler was able to steal second base and eventually score on a bunt, advancing from second all the way to home during the infield throws.

The Huskies continued capitalizing on their momentum in the third.

Reynolds and Lynch both reached on one-out singles before Johnson blasted a three-run bomb over the right-center wall, extending the Huskies' lead to 6-0.

Washington added another run in the fourth inning after Huskey secured a single through the right side and Reynolds drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Lynch continued her big day with an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-0.

The Huskies put the game away in the fifth inning after a 2-RBI double from senior Jadelyn Allchin followed by an RBI double from Klingler gave the Huskies a 10-0 lead heading into the bottom frame.

Meylan pitched her third straight hitless inning to close out a run-rule victory for Washington.

Washington will conclude the Grand Canyon classic at 11 a.m. on Sunday against Grand Canyon in its last road game before its home opener against Oregon next weekend.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

