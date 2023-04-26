Back to back homers lift UW to home rivalry win

The temperature had begun to cool on the Washington baseball team, both literally and figuratively.

In an evening game which started with sunny skies providing a fully discernible Mount Rainier beyond the right field wall, accompanied by just the faintest breeze tickling Union Bay over the left field wall, it wasn’t until the night fell at Husky Ballpark that the game started to slip away.

It wasn’t until the sky was dark that the visiting Seattle U launched a two-run home run in the top of the eighth, tying the game at four and nudging the game toward potential extra innings.

But in the bottom of the eighth, the Huskies heated back up. Sophomore Cam Clayton and redshirt junior Will Simpson launched back-to-back solo home runs, and UW received a momentum boost with a 6-4 win over Seattle U in a one-game non-conference stint Tuesday evening.

“You would hope it is [a momentum boost],” head coach Jason Kelly said. “Just to get that taste back in our mouth of winning and feeling good and celebrating a win is good for us heading into a tough conference weekend with the Trojans.”

The back-to-back bombs in the bottom of the eighth certainly served as a major momentum boost for the Huskies (22-13, 8-9 Pac-12) — from Clayton’s jubilation to Simpson’s sprint around the bases and ensuing stomp of home plate.

“That was one of the more exciting moments that I’ve had in my time at UW,” Simpson said. “It’s always nice to get a win over a cross-town rival, and just doing whatever I can to help the team win.

It was Simpson’s team-leading 14th home run of the season, and sent UW into a frenzy as it began the ninth inning with a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth, redshirt sophomore Reilly McAdams sealed the deal as the Huskies defeated the rival Redhawks (13-24, 9-9 WAC).

On a picture-perfect scenery which began the evening at the Diamond on Montlake, Seattle U’s pitching was far flom perfect. UW scored each of its first three runs of the game off wild pitches, taking a 3-1 lead through five innings.

UW freshman starting pitcher Grant Cunningham made it through four innings without allowing a run, only allowing three hits.

The Redhawks’ first run came via a home run in the top of the fifth inning off UW junior relief pitcher Calvin Kirchoff.

UW and Seattle U traded sac-flies in the fifth and sixth innings, bringing the game to its 4-2 crossroads in the top of the eighth. A walk preceded the Redhawks’ two-run home run, taking all the wind out of the Huskies’ sails.

Or so it seemed, until Clayton and Simpson went back to back, supercharging the Huskies’ energy battery and putting them ahead for good.

“We’ve always talked about how cool it would be to do that,” Simpson said. “To finally happen in a big moment, it’s awesome.”

The momentum shift didn’t just shift the gears of the game, it may have acted as a springboard into UW’s final stretch of Pac-12 play — where it will need to finish in the top-nine of the standings to qualify for the conference’s postseason tournament.

First on the docket is USC, which currently holds an 11-7 conference record.

“We’re going to play the way we play,” Kelly said. “It’s us against ourselves for the most part. But it is a good conference weekend, and it’s somebody that’s going to come in and really play well.”

Washington will begin the home series on Friday, April 28, at 6:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

