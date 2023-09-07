Barton, Wilmes lead Washington to fifth-straight victory in home opener

Whether it’s on the road or at home, nobody has been able to stop the Washington volleyball team as of late. And in their first game back in Seattle, they showed the rowdy fans just how special this year could be.

Sophomore outside hitter Audra Wilmes had another strong outing with 10 kills and four aces, freshman outside hitter Kierstyn Barton chipped in eight kills of her own, and the Huskies (5-1) delivered a 3-0 sweep of Memphis in its home opener on Thursday night.

Memphis, playing its second match of the day, came out looking fatigued and sloppy, committing seven errors in the opening set. The Huskies took immediate advantage with their fresh legs, scoring the first four points of the game to take an 11-6 advantage.

But despite their early deficit, the Tigers (2-6) put together a rally of seven straight points to come back and take a 13-11 lead in the first set at one point.

Washington has received major contributions from across its roster, and on Thursday night, the outside attackers were the ones responsible for carrying the effort to regain momentum and jump back ahead of Memphis. Barton received extended play time and made the most of it with eight kills and three digs to help keep Memphis off the scoreboard and lead Washington to a competitive first set victory, 25-23.

The second set followed a similar script, with a close battle once again going to the Huskies. This time, however, it would be Memphis who jumped ahead early on. The Huskies started off uncharacteristically sluggish, committing four early errors to hand the Tigers a much-needed boost coming off their fourth straight lost set of the day.

But no situation has been too much for the Huskies in the early stretch of the season and it showed once again on Thursday. Junior outside hitter Madi Endsley subbed in and immediately sparked a UW rally after registering a quick kill.

After a TV timeout, Washington went on the offensive, stretching the lead up to 18-13, which was punctuated by back-to-back spikes from Barton and Endsley. The two ran it back later in the set, delivering consecutive kills to pull away late and give UW a hard-fought, 25-20 victory.

Memphis appeared out of gas by the third set, and Washington was ready to deliver the finishing blow. Barton and Wilmes dominated to help UW run away with an 11-3 advantage.

But yet again, the Tigers would not go down without a fight. Memphis forced a furious rally to tie the set 16-16 just when things seemed about over. With a neck-and-neck battle emerging, the tension in the crowd was present once again.

That’s when Wilmes turned on the afterburners to send the Huskies across the finish line late Thursday night. After finishing second in the Pac-12 in aces per match last season, Wilmes delivered two of her four aces across the final stretch to provide the Huskies with a crucial separation and put them on the brink of its fifth consecutive win.

The Tigers dug their own grave in the end, committing two final errors to give the Huskies a 25-21 victory and another set sweep. The fans finally let out a sigh of relief, and Washington keeps on rolling with another quality win.

UW has another home showdown against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., in its second match of the Husky Invitational.

