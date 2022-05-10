Baseball winning streak hits four with non-conference win over Seattle U

After an explosive sweep of No. 8 UCLA over the weekend, the Washington baseball team’s regular conference schedule was briefly interrupted Tuesday evening.
A 4-2 win over Seattle U was attained with redshirt sophomore left-hander Stu Flesland at the helm, adding a fourth game to Washington’s recent winning streak.
“I like it when [Flesland] starts,” head coach Linsday Meggs said. “I think, for whatever reason, maybe just having the chance to prepare and know what his routine’s going to be… he’s done a good job. He started the game at Portland, [he] did a nice job there, so that’s something we need to think about.”
Singles from junior McKay Barney and redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher brought home one run after a fielder’s choice, giving the Huskies (22-24,11-16 Pac-12) an early first-inning lead that was immediately neutralized in the top of the second when Seattle U’s Matt Boissoneault homered to center field.
In UW’s next set of at-bats, redshirt senior Josh Urps put the Huskies on top again with a single to right field with freshmen Coby Morales and Colby Wallace already on base, posting the score at 2-1 going into the third inning.
Flesland (2-3) who collected four total strikeouts for the night, cruised through the next two innings, forcing the Redhawks (15-27, 10-14 WAC) to go down in order up until the fifth inning, when their second hit of the game proved to be another home run, tying the score up at 2-2.
Washington finally got the ball rolling in the bottom of the fifth inning, when it picked up two more runs after Tincher put another single into the outfield. With the bases soon loaded, redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder grabbed the two RBIs that the Huskies needed to regain the lead with a base hit through the left side of the field.
“I think we’re connecting on all cylinders,” Snyder said. “Pitching, defense, swinging the bat, I think [that] just one person to the next, we’re just kind of doing our thing and staying focused, so I think that’s kind of been the main factor for us lately.”
With UW holding on to a 4-2 lead, the sixth inning saw both sophomore Calvin Kirchoff and redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels take the mound and succeed in maintaining that two-run advantage.
UW almost scooped up another run in the bottom of the sixth inning, with freshman Kyle Fossum entering the lineup as a pinch hitter and landing a base hit into left field. However, no impetus came behind it, leaving the score at 4-2.
Freshman AJ Guerrero and sophomore Michael Brown both got on base in the bottom of the seventh inning, but once more nothing came of it.
Sophomore Case Matter, who entered the game in the seventh inning, locked down three strikeouts, while senior Ryan Velazquez contributed three more to close out the game and snag the victory.
UW outhit Seattle U 12-to-5, but still only obtained two more runs than its counterpart. Meggs stressed how important it is and will continue to be to get those hits at the right times in a game.
“You like to think you take your best at bats [in] the most important moments,” Meggs said. “We didn’t do that tonight, but we pitched well enough to make the force stand up.”
Washington’s final Pac-12 series will be played against USC in Los Angeles, beginning Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. It will be crucial for the Huskies team to pick up as many wins as possible from here on out to provide themselves with the best chance of qualifying for the Pac-12 baseball tournament.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
