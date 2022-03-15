Costly miscues sink Washington in 5-4 loss

In a game full of jarringly close plays, it was no surprise that 90 feet became the deciding factor for the Washington baseball team on Tuesday night.
Entering the bottom of the ninth trailing by one run, the Huskies had the tying run on third base on two separate occasions, the first of which came with just one out. It gave Washington the opportunity to sacrifice the run home, but it failed to produce the equalizing run in a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Portland.
With pinch-runner Luke Rohleder on third base and one out, head coach Lindsay Meggs opted for redshirt sophomore Preston Viltz to squeeze bunt to manufacture the tying run.
But the bunt dribbled back to the pitcher, and Rohleder was tagged out by several feet, squandering a prime opportunity for Washington.
“If we bunt it to the first baseman, which is what we’re trying to do with Luke’s speed, I think he scores easily.” Meggs said. “We bunted it back to the mound, that wasn’t part of the plan.”
The out at the plate left the Huskies (9-8) with two outs, and a runner on first.
Junior McKay Barney kept Washington alive with a single that ticked off the second baseman’s glove, and brought junior Preston Viltz around to third.With the ever-so-important run yet again a basepath’s length away, freshman AJ Guerrero could not produce the necessary hit and the Huskies were yet again turned away.
The result was a drama that the home fans have grown accustomed to, as four of the six home games on the young season have been decided by one run or less.
The ninth inning debacle was not the only tough break for the Huskies, who saw several close plays make all the difference in Tuesday's loss.
The Pilots’ (12-4) second run came off an infield single to first base with two outs, in which UW pitcher Bryce Armstrong attempted to cover the bag in a narrow safe call.
The close play made it 2-0 Portland, after an RBI-double earlier in the inning.
UW was able to tie it up in the bottom of the third, thanks to some good fortunes of its own, as junior McKay Barney scored off an error after an RBI-triple of his own.
But after the Pilots took the lead right back in the top of the fourth with a solo home run, the Huskies suffered another difficult play. Right fielder Coby Morales dove for a fly ball into right field, but came up just short of making the two out catch, resulting in another Portland run.
“When you’re not hitting, those mistakes become magnified,” Meggs said.
The Huskies did battle back in the bottom of the fifth, with an RBI-double by Morales followed by an RBI-double by redshirt sophomore Will Simpson to tie it at 4-4.
But Washington was met with another mistake in the top of the seventh with the game still knotted at four.
The first batter that relief pitcher Josh Emanuels faced hit a ground ball to second base, but an error allowed him to reach safely and put a runner on for Portland.
The runner would come around to score a run after a pair of singles, an unearned run for Emanuels (0-1).
The miscue ultimately sunk the Huskies, who would not score for the rest of the game.
UW, coming off a tough series loss at Utah, was looking for a boost in the single-game stint with Portland before re-entering Pac-12 play.
Instead, when the dust settled at Husky Ballpark, it left UW with its first three-game losing streak of the season.
“Until we start driving in some runs, we have to be kind of perfect,” Meggs said. “We’re not nearly there yet.”
Washington returns to conference play on Friday, where it will host Washington State at 6:05 p.m.
