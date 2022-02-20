Disaster second inning dooms Huskies in 5-1 loss

Washington baseball began its season with the most climactic of outcomes, fighting for narrow one-run victories in its opening series over Cal Poly on Friday and Saturday night.
In the series finale, however, there were no late-game heroics for UW, as Cal Poly opened a lead early and cruised to a 5-1 win Sunday afternoon at Baggett Stadium.
The Huskies (2-1) posted eight scoreless frames against the Mustangs (1-2), with all Cal Poly’s scoring coming in the second inning.
Unfortunately for Washington, and sophomore pitcher Jared Engman, the second frame thwarted the Huskies’ hopes for a third consecutive victory.
After two straight singles and a throwing error to open the inning, a single paired with an RBI lineout put Cal Poly ahead, 2-0.
A triple followed by a single scored two more, and the damage did not stop there, as Engman allowed another RBI double to prolong a seemingly never-ending inning.
When the dust finally settled on the second inning after a total of five runs, six hits, and one error, Washington was left in a deep 5-0 hole.
Entering in relief for Engman (0-1), redshirt senior Jack Enger kept the Huskies within striking distance, going 3 ⅔ innings allowing just one hit and zero runs to leave the door open for another thrilling comeback.
But this time, the Huskies failed to make the big plays necessary to turn the tide of the game, as they went the final six innings without a base hit.
In that span, Washington managed just two base-runners, neither of which reached scoring position.
In fact, the final hit for Washington on the afternoon also served as their sole run, a laser home run off the bat of redshirt sophomore Will Simpson in the third inning, to cut the deficit to 5-1.
It was Simpson’s second home run in as many contests, cementing his reputation as the Huskies’ most potent long-ball threat after leading Washington with seven home runs in 2021.
As far as positives went for UW hitters on Sunday, it essentially started and ended with Simpson’s blast.
Washington’s sole other base hit came from freshman shortstop Cam Clayton, who slapped a single in the second inning.
It was the first offensive letdown for the Huskies, who produced a total of 22 hits in their first two games.
Despite being outscored in the 3-game series, Washington still exits its first stop of the season with a series victory, and look ahead to its next California destination.
Washington will regroup with an off-day, before returning to the diamond for a one-game stint at UC Riverside on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
Reach contributing writer Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ethanarles
