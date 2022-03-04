Engman’s gem lifts UW over Yale in home opener

Spirits were high at Husky Ballpark on Friday night as the Washington baseball team opened its first home stand of the season versus Yale.
Right-handed pitcher Jared Engman took the mound in the home opener and veered the Huskies in the right direction as they locked down a 4-0 victory.
Engman (1-2) kicked off the first homestand of his sophomore year with his first win this season, and refused to give up a hit to the Bulldogs (1-3) until the fifth inning.
“[Engman] had good sync on his fastball, and he threw just enough sliders to keep them off balance,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “He was really aggressive.”
Not much action was seen from either side in the first couple of innings, until freshman AJ Guerrero provided the first hit of the game with a single up the middle of the field.
Though not much came of Guerrero’s hit itself, his teammates followed in his footsteps.
Sophomore Michael Brown, in his first at-bat of the season, was able to put his bat on the ball and double to left-center field, raking in an RBI and putting UW up by one run as Yale still had yet to record a hit.
The Bulldogs’ first hit came with one out in the fifth inning, and was followed by a walk, but Engman worked around the baserunners with two straight groundouts. Engman allowed just two hits on the night, racking up four strikeouts in six innings of work.
The score remained stagnant until the seventh inning, after right-handed Stefan Raeth replaced Engman on the mound. In arguably the most explosive moment of the game, junior McKay Barney put the Huskies (6-3) up by four runs with a single after an error by the Bulldogs’ right-fielder.
Raeth has yet to pitch in a losing game for Washington.
Left-handed Stu Flesand III filled in for Raeth in the eighth inning, continuing the trend of refusing Yale to get on the board. Flesland, a redshirt sophomore, was followed by senior right-hander Ryan Velazquez, who closed out the game and picked up his fourth save of the season.
Overall, Washington was able to pick up a total of six hits for the night, while Yale managed half as many. UW is now batting .267 for the season.
“It feels great, to be able to compete behind all these guys, and for these fans, it’s amazing,” Engman said. “It’s a good feeling, so hopefully it's the first of many.”
Washington will face Yale again at home on Saturday in a doubleheader, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m., and the second at 4 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
