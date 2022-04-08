Five-run sixth inning lifts UW in Berkeley

Eager to make up for being swept by ranked Arizona last weekend, the Washington baseball team rallied to bounce back Friday night at a crucial midpoint of the season.
After trailing 4-0 after the sixth inning, UW climbed a steep hill and put together a 6-4 comeback victory over Cal, thanks in large part to its freshman bats lighting up and getting the team revved up.
Sophomore right-hander Jared Engman took the mound and was able to exit out of the first inning relatively unscathed, but gave away a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, allowing the Golden Bears (13-16, 5-8 Pac-12) to seize the lead early on in the game.
Freshman Cam Clayton sent a single up the middle of the field to secure UW's first hit of the game in the third inning, but nothing came to fruition to aid Washington in scoring.
After another Cal double plummeted the Huskies (15-13, 6-7 Pac-12) into a four-run deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning, sophomore left-hander Bryce Armstrong took Engman’s place in the diamond and ended the inning without giving up anything more to the Bears.
Armstrong (1-0) again found his way out of a sticky bind in the bottom of the sixth inning after Washington once again came up short on the hitting end of the stick in its previous at-bat. With the bases loaded and one out to go, Armstrong was able to squeeze out of the inning unscathed to keep the score at 4-0 Cal.
The Huskies recorded just two hits in the first six innings, but the seventh marked an abrupt end to their struggles.
UW’s cold bats suddenly lit up in the top of the seventh inning when freshman Colby Wallace, in his third start of the year, finally put the Huskies on the board by banging a double into left-center field and bringing in a run.
Redshirt senior Josh Urps followed suit and sent another double into right-center field, locking down another RBI and cutting the Cal lead to 4-2. Redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher did not miss his opportunity to contribute, putting yet another run in the books for Washington with a single to right field with two outs already on the board, minimizing UW’s deficit to just one run.
The action did not stop there.
Washington took its first lead of the game when freshman Coby Morales doubled to send two more runners home, cementing a one-run lead for Washington at 5-4.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Huskies managed another run to pad their lead by two after reaching on a fielding error, with two batters also being hit by pitches.
Redshirt junior Stefan Raeth had entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning to attempt to close out the game and protect UW’s narrow lead. Such efforts proved to be successful, as Raeth captured two strikeouts and shut down nine consecutive batters to put to rest any hopes that the Bears had of regaining their lead.
Despite giving up nine hits to the Bears in the first six innings, UW’s pitching remained superior overall to Cal’s. Engman clocked in three strikeouts, and Armstrong punched out two, chipping into the Washington cohort’s total of 10, compared to Cal’s seven, six of which were attributed to one of five pitchers.
Both Cal and Washington have been swimming in the .500 range leading up to this point of the season, so success in this series will be crucial in determining how the latter half of the season ensues.
Washington will carry on in Berkeley with Game 2 of its series with Cal scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
