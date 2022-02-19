Guerrero’s game-winning hit lifts UW to series victory

For the second consecutive night, the Washington baseball team engaged in a dog fight with Cal Poly, and Saturday’s was not for the faint of heart.
In a tight contest in which neither team took a lead larger than one run, Washington edged out Cal Poly 6-5 at Baggett Stadium, with a double off the bat of freshman AJ Guerrero reviving the Huskies in the ninth inning.
In the eighth inning, however, momentum was wearing Mustang green. With the game deadlocked at 2-2, redshirt sophomore pitcher Stu Flesland III toed the rubber, hoping to craft a second consecutive scoreless inning and send Washington into the ninth inning unscathed.
But on the first at-bat of the frame, Flesland’s face told the story. Cal Poly’s Matthias Haas jumped on an 0-1 pitch, leaving no doubt as it towered over the left center field wall, giving the Mustangs a 3-2 lead.
Entering the top of the ninth desperate for offense, redshirt sophomore catcher Johnny Tincher started the party for the Huskies (2-0), with a double into center field, capping a 3 for 4 night for Tincher.
Junior outfielder McKay Barney squared around to bunt, but popped it into foul territory for the first out of the inning.
Freshman shortstop Cam Clayton subsequently flew out to shallow right field, and the Mustangs (0-2) could taste their first victory of the season.
Then, in a controversial decision, Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee opted to intentionally walk redshirt sophomore first baseman Will Simpson.
The move allowed the Mustangs to avoid pitching to the menacing Simpson, who had already notched a solo home run in the fourth inning, but it put a second runner on base for the Huskies, with Simpson standing on first base as the go-ahead run.
Down to their last gasp, Guerrero stepped to the plate for Washington.
Guerrero, who notched his first career base hit in the first inning, was thrown into the highest possible stakes in just his second collegiate start.
Suffice to say, Guerrero did not shy away from the moment, jumping on the first pitch, shooting it into the right-center field gap. Sophomore outfielder Luke Rohleder, pinch running for Tincher, scored from second with ease. Simpson came flying around third, sliding across home plate to score from first on the long double.
Guerrero pumped his fist from second base following the biggest moment of his young career, and the Huskies improbably had the lead, 4-3.
The Mustangs had a chance to return the favor in the bottom half of the inning, with sophomore reliever Colton McIntosh entering the game for the Huskies.
After recording the first out via line out, McIntosh allowed a double, and facing the same predicament that Cal Poly was in the top half of the inning, Washington followed suit with an intentional walk of MLB Draft prospect Brooks Lee, putting Lee on first base as the potential game-winning run.
A wild pitch advanced both runners, and the pressure began to mount on McIntosh with a base hit likely for the Mustangs.
But on a 3-2 count, McIntosh fought for a critical strikeout, and sent the final Cal Poly batter down on three pitches, allowing Washington to finally exhale.
In contrast to the wild conclusion, the first few innings were a slugfest for both teams.
Washington’s first run came through Will Simpson, who yet again proved to be a catalyst for the Huskies’ offense. After leading Washington with seven home runs in 2021, it was fitting that Simpson launched the first home run for the Huskies’ 2022 campaign, a fly ball that carried over the left field wall.
Washington’s starting pitcher, redshirt sophomore Adam Bloebaum, did not allow a hit for three innings, before a two-run fourth inning put Cal Poly ahead 2-1.
The Huskies knotted the game up at two with a single from junior left fielder Preston Viltz.
Ultimately, it was a triumphant win for Washington, which has seen a much different tune to the outcome of its nail-biting games thus far in 2022, than it did in 2021.
The Huskies will have little time to catch their breath, as they face the Mustangs for the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m., looking for a sweep.
Reach contributing writer Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ethanarles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.