Huskies blown out by Sun Devils to snap winning streak

After a dominant 3-0 sweep at home against Washington State, the Washington baseball team was looking to augment its recent winning streak.
However, despite an impressive offensive output from redshirt sophomore Micheal Snyder, a plethora of UW errors and a lackluster pitching performance resulted in a 12-5 road loss to Arizona State.
Snyder went 2 for 4 on the night, with both hits being home runs, picking up three of Washington’s five total RBIs of the game. The Huskies (12-9, 4-3 Pac-12) were not invisible on the offensive front, clocking in nine total hits, but were still nowhere near matching ASU’s 17.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jared Engman, who has so far picked up three wins for Washington, got the start for Game 1 of the series, but ASU tagged Engman (3-3) for seven hits and five runs before he left the mound.
Engman got off to a rocky start by walking two ASU batters and giving up a single to load the bases in the bottom of the first inning. The Sun Devils (10-13, 2-2 Pac-12) brought home two runs after an additional single and a UW fielding error.
Michael Snyder sent a two-run home run to right field in the top of the second inning, quickly tying up the score at 2-2.
The Huskies continued to push in the third inning, when redshirt senior Josh Urps doubled to right field, and advanced to third base following a sac fly from redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher. Redshirt sophomore Will Simpson then singled to left field, sending Urps to home plate and scoring another run to put UW ahead 3-2, its first and only lead of the game.
ASU turned things around in its favor in the bottom of the third inning, garnering three hits, including a two-run home run that once again grabbed a two-run lead.
Engman had not given up a home run prior to Friday’s game.
Redshirt sophomore Adam Bloebaum relieved Engman after ASU managed two more hits, and was able to close out without any additional damage being done.
The Huskies did not lay down just yet, as junior McKay Barney slapped a double down the left field line with two outs on the board in the fourth inning, picking up one more run for UW.
The Sun Devils again answered back with four more hits in the bottom of the inning after two more Washington fielding errors, bolstering their lead to 8-4.
Snyder’s second home run of the night in the sixth inning provided a glimmer of hope for the Huskies, keeping them within range to possibly make a comeback. However, things moved downhill from that point on, as Washington did not finish the game out with the same productivity and execution that its opponents continued to employ.
Sophomore Bryce Armstrong took over for Bloebaum on the mound later in the sixth inning and allowed another run, as the Sun Devils led 10-5.
An unproductive seventh and eighth innings saw ASU pick up two additional runs, to make it 12-5, while UW remained stagnant, not picking up another hit until the ninth inning.
Washington accumulated four total errors in the outfield. On the pitching front, the Huskies locked down three total strikeouts.
UW will look to bounce back as the series with Arizona State continues Saturday at 2 p.m.
