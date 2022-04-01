Huskies can’t overcome powerhouse Arizona in 8-3 defeat

On Friday, two of the top teams in the Pac-12 met each other on Montlake.
With sophomore right-handed pitcher Jared Engman taking the mound for Washington against No. 15 Arizona, the Huskies geared up for what would be one of their toughest challenges of the season.
With rain falling on Husky Ballpark, UW could not overpower an Arizona team that is currently batting .305, and left the field suffering an 8-3 loss.
“This is a really good program,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “They were in the College World Series last year, they’re one of the better teams in our conference, and we have to respond to that. We have to enjoy that challenge, and step up and throw some punches.”
The Wildcats (19-7, 7-3 Pac-12) got things moving right off the bat with a double in their very first at bat of the game. However, Engman (3-4) was able to exit the top of the first inning, giving up just that one hit and one walk.
The Huskies (14-11, 5-5 Pac-12) responded right back with a single from McKay Barney to begin the bottom of the first inning, but fell short of doing any damage against star Arizona pitcher TJ Nichols.
A two-RBI homer in the top of the third inning put Arizona up by two runs, thanks to Daniel Susac, who is currently hitting .427. Three more hits in the top of the fourth inning made the score 4-0 in Arizona’s favor.
Washington was able to escape its scoring drought in the bottom of the fourth inning, when junior McKay Barney singled, made his way around the bases to finally put a run on the board for UW.
Nichols began to falter in the bottom of the fifth inning, proceeding to walk two UW batters in a row. A groundout from freshman Cam Clayton soon afterward brought in one more RBI for the Huskies.
Sophomore Luke Rohleder pulled off a single to bring in yet another run, reducing the Wildcats’ lead to just one run.
However, Arizona did not allow UW to steal the lead, and saw a second home run from Susac after redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels filled in for Engman in the sixth inning.
The Wildcats clocked in yet another home run in the seventh inning, taking a 6-3 lead over Washington.
Most of the hope that the Huskies had been holding on to to make a comeback fell away in top of the eighth inning, when the Wildcats expanded their lead to five runs after landing two more hits.
Despite the tough loss, Engman collected a total of five strikeouts over five innings, which surpassed Wildcat counterpart Nichols, who took seven innings to accumulate the same number. He has a season total of 27 strikeouts in the books.
“You know, he’ll tell you that he didn’t pitch very well, and he didn’t have his good stuff,” Meggs said. “But he fought out there like crazy, and I appreciated that.”
Despite amassing a scant three total hits compared to Arizona’s 13, UW still maintains a decent .257 batting average, and has a total of 226 hits for the season.
Washington will continue its three-game series with the Wildcats at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Husky Ballpark.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.