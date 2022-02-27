Huskies conclude opening road trip with 7-0 thrashing

If there has been one thing that the Washington baseball team has consistently displayed throughout its whirlwind series-opening road trip, it’s a short memory.
There has been little carry-over from game-to-game thus far for the Huskies, as they avoided losing two games in a row, then followed up several offensive duds and turned to hitting explosions the following game.
After a 6-2 loss in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, UW pulled a complete 180 with a convincing 7-0 victory in Sunday’s matinee with UC San Diego.
The bats were active right away for the Huskies (5-3), as freshman left fielder AJ Guerrero singled with two outs to score junior outfielder McKay Barney in the top of the first.
Freshman DH Kyle Fossum enjoyed his first career start, with an RBI double in the second inning for the first of his two extra-base hits on the afternoon. Barney brought home Fossum with a double, the second of his three base hits, to put Washington up 3-0.
Already with a promising lead, it was the third inning that truly broke the game open for the Huskies.
Redshirt sophomore first baseman Will Simpson and Guerrero started the inning with base hits to put UW runners on second and third.
Redshirt sophomore third baseman Michael Snyder drove in Simpson with an RBI groundout, and redshirt sophomore right fielder Preston Viltz brought home Guerrero with a one-out single.
Redshirt sophomore catcher Johnny Tincher eventually singled to score Viltz, and the Huskies put their sophomore pitcher Case Matter in prime position for his first career win, with a 6-0 lead.
Washington scored in each of the first four innings, as a sac-fly from Guerrero made it 7-0 in the top of the fourth.
The offensive outburst began to slow down for the Huskies, but luckily for them, they never allowed the Tritons (6-3) to get started.
Matter (1-0) took the mound for his first collegiate start, and spun two scoreless innings before making an early departure.
From there, Washington turned the game over to its bullpen, with sophomore Bryce Armstrong, redshirt junior Stefan Raeth, redshirt sophomore Stu Flesland III, and senior Ryan Velazquez each contributing to keep UW on top.
It was largely a bend but don’t break philosophy for the Huskies, as the Tritons did manage a respectable seven hits, but Washington kept it contained, preventing UCSD from chipping away at the hefty lead.
It was arguably the most complete performance of the year for UW, with 14 hits, and pitching its first shutout of the season.
The onslaught saw five Huskies with multiple hits, and each of the seven Washington runs being RBIs.
The Huskies will seek consistency from their impressive showing as they prepare for a six-game stay at Husky Ballpark.
Washington will begin the home slate with Gonzaga, hosting the Bulldogs on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
