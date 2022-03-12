Huskies split Saturday doubleheader with Utes

After inclement weather forced a schedule change for its first Pac-12 meeting of the season, the Washington baseball team secured Game 1 of its Saturday doubleheader against Utah thanks to an offensive eruption.
UW ramped up its batting from the get-go in its first game, taking advantage of a consistently reliable pitching squad for a 6-3 victory in a 10-inning battle.
Freshman Coby Morales came out particularly strong, going 3 for 4 at the plate to make himself the offensive leader of the game.
After giving up three runs and six hits, starting pitcher Jared Engman was able to hold down the fort for the majority of the game, refusing to let the Utes (10-3-1, 1-1 Pac-12) take advantage of any more hitting opportunities. Engman (2-2), who pitched six innings on Saturday, had already picked up one win for Washington, and exited Game 1 with four total strikeouts.
Junior leadoff hitter McKay Barney got things started for the Huskies (9-6, 1-1 Pac-12) in the very first inning of the game by taking a walk, stealing second base, and advancing to third after a groundout from redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher. Barney proceeded to make his way to home plate off of a center field pop fly from redshirt sophomore Will Simpson, putting UW up by one run.
While the Utes were able to gather two runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning, the Huskies answered back right away with a pop fly from freshman Cam Clayton that brought in another run to tie the game at two.
Neither team scored again until the fifth inning, when the Utes doubled to right field to put themselves up by one run. UW again tied things up once the seventh inning rolled around, as sophomore Michael Brown managed to ground out and bring a runner home.
The Huskies grabbed a two-run lead in the 10th inning with a left-field single from Simpson, which was immediately followed by a double smashed into left center field by freshman AJ Guerrero, racking in two runs in total.
That lead soon ballooned to 6-3 after sophomore Luke Rohleder added another Washington RBI to the board by bringing Simpson to home plate with a sacrifice single.
Relief pitcher Stefan Raeth, who replaced Engman in the seventh inning, closed out the game with no additional damage done, picking up seven total strikeouts to secure his seventh win of the season.
The Huskies finished Game 1 with 11 total hits and six RBIs.
Washington falls short by one run in Game 2
In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Washington’s offensive energy seemed to trickle over into the first few innings, but dropped off as play ensued, resulting in a tight 7-6 defeat.
In a similar fashion to the previous game, Game 2’s action began with a single by Washington’s third batter, Simpson, which put a run on the board as Barney made his way home, putting up one run for the Huskies.
The drive didn’t stop there, as redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder shot a double down the right field line, scoring both Simpson and Tincher, and adding two more runs for UW. Clayton then sent a triple in the same direction, bringing in two more runs and capping the team’s five total hits in the first inning alone.
Right-handed Calvin Kirchoff took the mound for the Huskies in their second game of the day, and he and the Washington defense shut down batter after batter until the fourth inning, when Utah garnered four hits to tie the game at five.
The Huskies did not give up hope, however, and seized the lead once more by one run with a single and RBI from Snyder in the top of the fifth inning.
Kirchoff (3-2) was replaced on the mound by redshirt sophomore Stu Flesland in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded and no outs on the board, the Utes pulled off another two runs to again shift the lead.
Right-hander Josh Emanuels pitched the sixth inning for Washington, and gave up just one overall hit. Sophomore Jack Enger filled in for Emanuels in the eighth inning, and the Huskies were able to exit out without giving up any additional runs to the Utes.
Washington was not able to reignite any flame in the top of the ninth inning, and failed to acquire any more hits or runs before the game ended.
The third and final game of Washington’s series with Utah will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City.
