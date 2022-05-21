Huskies sweep Northern Colorado in final home series

The Washington baseball team went out with a bang on Montlake on a sunny afternoon Sunday, in a Game 3 which marked the last time that the squad would play a game at Husky Ballpark this season.
The complete game marked Washington’s twelfth consecutive win and series sweep over a visiting Northern Colorado team.
A measly three hits throughout the entire game were all that the Huskies’ opponents would manage in a 3-2 victory, where redshirt sophomore left-hander Stu Flesland III took the mound first before slinging five strikeouts over the three innings he pitched.
“It feels great,” Flesland said. “It was a great team win today, and everybody played really hard, and it was honestly a great way to cap off the regular season [and] move into playoffs.”
The first Husky to claim home plate was freshman AJ Guerrero, thanks to a sac-fly on the part of redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder in the bottom of the second inning. Fellow freshman Coby Morales scored Washington’s second run of the day off of a single from senior Josh Urps, positing the score at 2-0.
“When you score first, you usually win the game,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “Percentages are with you. So when you can score early, put some pressure on them [and] get in their bullpen, it’s always beneficial.”
Though bats started to slow down a bit, the Huskies (30-24,14-16 Pac-12) kept the Bears (12-39, 8-16 Summit League) under, mostly thanks to the efforts of redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher. The catcher clinched the first out of the fourth inning with a foul-ball catch behind home plate. Tincher was also responsible for the third out of the frame after intercepting another pop-up that went up near the pitcher’s mound.
Redshirt senior Jack Enger entered the game in the fourth inning, and was followed by senior Ryan Velazquez in the fifth. The Bears still had yet to expand on that one first-inning hit, as the latter moved through two 1-2-3 frames.
With the score stagnated at 2-0, right-hander Case Matter came in and stepped up to the occasion. The sophomore threw three strikeouts to maintain the Huskies two-run lead into the eighth inning before he was relieved by redshirt junior Stefan Raeth.
“Because we’ve swung [our bats] so well this weekend, what was lost was how well we pitched, and today we needed that,” Meggs said. “We continued to pitch well — and if you don’t pitch, it doesn’t matter what you do.”
The 2-0 impasse was finally broken by Guerrero in the bottom of the eighth inning when he homered into left field and picked up Washinton’s third run of the day.
The 3-0 lead wavered at the top of the ninth inning, when a 2-RBI home run on the Bears’ part blew up the zero-run stronghold that the Huskies had held onto up until that point.
But fortunately for UW, Raeth and the Washington outfield did what they needed to do to end their adversaries’ momentum spurt before things got too messy.
Though not as exciting as the previous two games in the series, the outcome nonetheless created a happy ending for Washington’s seniors.
“We appreciate them — they’re great people from great families; we have a great culture, and a large part of it is because of the families these kids come from. We’ve been blessed with these guys.”
Next up for the Huskies is the first-ever Pac-12 Tournament, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 25 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
