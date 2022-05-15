Huskies sweep Trojans series after ninth inning comeback

The Washington baseball team had itself quite a Sunday afternoon as it closed out its Pac-12 season with its seventh consecutive victory on the road in Los Angeles, along with clinching a berth in the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Freshman AJ Guerrero powered through for the Huskies and, in a similar fashion to last Friday night, blasted a two-out home run into center field in the top of the ninth-inning to cement an 8-6 win against USC, after having trailed by just as many runs.
The Huskies once again struck early with a pair of singles from the bats of freshman Cam Clayton and redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher creating the perfect opportunity for redshirt sophomore Will Simpson to send a single of his own up the middle of the field to bring in one RBI.
With redshirt sophomore left-hander Adam Bloebaum on the mound, the Trojans (24-25, 8-19 Pac-12) answered back with a two-out double and ensuing throwing error to first base that had the score evened at one run.
Clayton and Tincher, both 2-for-2 at that point, remained in the zone and siphoned off a second run from USC in the third inning, with the former landing a single and the latter a double to put the Huskies (25-24, 14-16 Pac-12) in front, 2-1.
The bases were loaded in the top of the fourth inning following another set of singles from redshirt sophomores Michael Snyder and Christian Dicochea. When McKay Barney came up to the plate and reached on a fielder’s choice, the junior was able to boost UW to a 3-1 lead.
Bloebaum and the Washington outfield prolonged that lead through the next two innings. The pressure began to mount for the Huskies when, after redshirt senior Jack Enger relieved Bloebaum in the fifth inning, USC clocked in a 3-RBI home run to grab the lead for the first time in the game and set the score at 4-3 in its favor. Sophomore Case Matter subsequently entered the diamond and was able to save UW from enduring any more trouble.
Another single from Snyder set things in motion in the sixth inning. A base hit from Dicochea soon followed, who, along with Tincher, ended up going 3-for-4 at the plate for the day. Senior Josh Urps was afterwards walked, loading up the bases again. Barney, tallying up his second RBI of the day, singled up the middle to tie up the score, 4-4. Washington fell short of collecting any more runs that same inning after hitting into a double play.
Matter (2-2) razed through the next three USC batters, but the Trojans still found a way to regain the lead in the seventh inning by two runs as UW let loose on the reins a bit.
When it all came down to the ninth inning, multiple Huskies stepped up to the occasion. A walk drawn by Urps, a double from Barney shot down the left field line, and a reach on a third-base error by Clayton combined to roll in Washington’s fifth run, which was soon tailed by a sixth to level out the score at 6-6.
That deadlock was severed with Guerrero’s 2-RBI homer, which left the Trojans down in the dumps as the bottom of the frame reared its head. USC was unable to overcome Matter’s arm as he took down their next three bats to grab the two-run win, accumulating his fourth strikeout of the game in the process.
Despite stacking up more than twice as many hits as their opponents, the Huskies never procured more than a two-run lead throughout the game.
Regardless, UW’s 14 total hits and outstanding defensive play throughout the weekend — highlighted in particular by Snyder’s superb fielding at third base — got the job done
Washington currently sits in seventh place in the Pac-12 standings, which pretty much confirms its chances of receiving an invitation to the Pac-12 Tournament.
However, the Huskies are not finished with their season quite yet. A final home series, along with an additional non-conference matchup with California Baptist on Tuesday, will begin on Thursday, May 19.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
