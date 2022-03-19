Kirchoff carries no-hitter into seventh as UW takes Apple Cup series

The Washington baseball team dominated Washington State in Game 2 of its home Apple Cup series.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Calvin Kirchoff, backed up by a dependable Washington defense, continued UW’s streak of consistent starting pitching, not allowing the Cougars a single hit until the seventh inning.
A grounded pitching performance, coupled with an outstanding offense outing, secured an 8-2 victory over the Cougars for the Huskies on Saturday night, their second of the series.
Right off the bat, Washington got to work, scoring the first run of the game before the first inning was through.
Junior leadoff hitter McKay Barney reached first base after an error was made by WSU’s third baseman, and was able to advance to second with a ground out from redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher. In the No. 3 spot, redshirt sophomore Will Simpson singled to right field, which was immediately followed by another single from freshman Coby Morales to send Barney home.
The Huskies (11-8, 3-2 Pac-12) continued to string hits together as they added another run to the scoreboard in the second inning when singles from Barney and Tincher brought home redshirt senior Josh Urps.
Two more singles from Cam Clayton and Barney in the third inning allowed for three more runners to cross home, while the Cougars (9-9, 1-4 Pac-12) remained scoreless.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, freshman AJ Guerrero brought some explosion to the Huskies’ lineup by smashing a home run straight into center field, bolstering the lead to six before the Cougars had even recorded a hit.
A double into left-center field from redshirt sophomore Cole Miller instigated another scoring stint in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Simpson was walked, putting up another run for UW as two pitching changes ensued for WSU.
Washington clocked in yet another run in the sixth inning, when Miller once again rose to the occasion by sending a single into center field with Clayton already in scoring position.
WSU was able to exit out of its scoring drought with a two-RBI home run in the top of the seventh inning, but came nowhere near matching the Huskies’ six-run lead in the long run.
Kirchoff (4-3) pitched 6 2/3 innings and garnered a total of three strikeouts. He did not allow a hit until a two-run home run with two outs in the seventh inning. Redshirt sophomore left-hander Stu Flesland III relieved Kirchoff with two outs in the seventh, and was followed by redshirt junior right-handed closer Stefan Raeth, who finished things up with five additional strikeouts.
Collecting 13 hits by the end of the night, the Huskies capitalized on the offensive elevation that head coach Lindsay Meggs has wanted to see complement the team’s strong pitching production, with the team now hitting .252 on the season.
Washington will conclude the Apple Cup series with Game 3 on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. at Husky Ballpark.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
