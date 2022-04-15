Nightmare eighth inning turns afternoon sour for Washington

Friday's contest could only be characterized by Washington head coach Lindsay Meggs in one way: implosion.
For the bulk of its contest with Oregon, the Washington baseball team produced with its bats, capitalized off errors, and kept the Ducks’ offense at-bay under clear skies at Husky Ballpark. With a 6-3 lead after the seventh inning, Washington was poised for a massive victory over its bitter rival.
But Oregon had other plans, as the top of the eighth inning served to thwart Washington’s bid at a defining victory.
With the ever-so-reliable redshirt junior pitcher Stefan Raeth on the mound, a leadoff triple foreshadowed what would be a nightmare inning for the Huskies (16-17, 6-11 Pac-12).
Two Oregon singles mounted pressure on Raeth (4-3), as the lead was cut to 6-4 before disaster struck for Washington.
As freshman third baseman Coby Morales fielded a bunt, the Huskies could only watch in dismay at an errant throw to first, left helpless as another runner skipped home. By the time the ball was retrieved, the Ducks (23-11, 9-5 Pac-12) had cut their deficit to 6-5 with two runners standing in scoring position.
Oregon proceeded to tie the game with an RBI single, and the 6-6 scoreboard left Washington numb at the quick dissipation of a three-run lead.
Bad turned to worse when the Ducks tallied another base hit, their fifth of the inning, for two more runs to take an 8-6 lead to the applause of their gleeful visiting fan section.
8-6 remained the score when the nightmare inning finally ended, but the damage was done, as Washington would be held scoreless in the final two innings, capping an 8-6 loss.
“They got the leadoff guy on, and then we just kind of imploded,” Meggs said. “That was the beginning of the problems and then we give up another base hit, and we can’t get an out on the bunt, and that was really the worst part of the inning was they’re giving us an out we can’t do it. It’s very disappointing.”
The tune did not match Washington’s play from the innings prior, as the Huskies started out strong on all cylinders.
After Oregon singled for a 1-0 lead in the first, redshirt sophomore Will Simpson gave Washington a 2-1 lead with a single and fielding error in the bottom of the second.
Simpson struck again in the ensuing inning, with a 2-RBI single following an RBI walk by junior McKay Barney, leaving the Huskies with a 5-1 lead after four innings.
The Ducks got two runs back with a fifth-inning home run, but redshirt sophomore Cole Miller scored in the bottom of the sixth on a throwing error, and the UW lead sat at 6-3.
Through seven innings, Washington had minimized errors, hit the ball well, and largely subdued the renowned Oregon offense.
UW sophomore starting pitcher Calvin Kirchoff went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six hits but limiting the impact to three Oregon runs.
Redshirt sophomore Stu Flesland III was stellar in his relief, going 1 2/3 innings and surrendering no runs on one hit.
But the quality play through seven innings only enhanced the sting of the final result; a fifth straight conference loss for the Huskies, who plunged under .500 for the first time all season.
“I don’t think this is easy to stomach regardless of who you’re playing or when, I mean that’s a tough one,” Meggs said. “That’s a tough one on everybody.”
Washington will look to expel the sour taste in its series finale with Oregon on Sunday, April 16 at 2:05 p.m.
