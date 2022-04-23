Offense struggles as UW falls flat to No. 2 OSU

Following a close extra-innings defeat Friday night, the Washington baseball squad was looking to make some progress against the second-ranked team in the nation in front of a larger-than-usual crowd Saturday.
However, a prolonged inability to put their foot on the gas landed the Huskies a meager three hits, and eventually resulted in an 8-0 blowout loss to Oregon State.
The Beavers took an early lead in the first inning, taking in three runs with sophomore right-hander Calvin Kirchoff getting the start on the mound. Eventually, Kirchoff (4-8) was able to pull it together and strike out three Beaver batters in a row to close down the inning.
The Huskies (16-20, 6-14 Pac-12) could not match their opponents’ offensive success over the course of nearly the entire rest of the game.
A chance to score in the second inning after freshman Cam Clayton landed a single and subsequently stole second base was thwarted after no other opportunities abounded at the plate.
The score was soon 4-0 in favor of the Beavers (30-8, 12-5 Pac-12) once the bottom of the second inning approached, and Oregon State commenced its second round of at-bats with a double into right center field, followed by both a steal to second and to home plate.
As UW’s offensive shortage continued, Kirchoff proceeded to bring in two more strikeouts to add to his total of five, before redshirt senior right-hander Jack Enger came in to hold down the fort, refusing OSU any additional runs.
Washington at last found a way to temporarily break out of its offensive hiatus when freshman Colby Wallace — who is hitting .326 right behind current team leader Johnny Tincher at .333 — singled to right field. Following was an OSU fielding error that allowed redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder on base.
But no runs were picked up before three outs were put on the board, and UW did not see any more hits for the rest of the game.
Enger’s accumulated five strikeouts helped keep the score stalled at 4-0 through the seventh inning. Senior Ryan Velazquez aided in this effort after he entered the game late in the bottom of the seventh, striking out one, but then giving up a double that provided the Beavers with two more runs. OSU extended its lead to 6-0.
Sophomore Bryce Armstrong pitched the eighth inning for UW, but did not get too far as the Beavers bolstered their lead yet again with two more runs with a two-RBI homer into right field. The Huskies went three and out in the ninth inning, solidifying the Beavers’ 8-0 victory.
Washington will have one more chance to compete against this nationally-contending team, which clinched the NCAA title as recently as 2018, in the third and final game of the series scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
