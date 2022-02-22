Offensive outburst leads Washington over UC Riverside

If hitting is contagious, then the Huskies experienced an outbreak from the opening frame Tuesday afternoon.
The Washington baseball team wasted no time in regaining its form offensively, exploding for a four-run first inning and piling on for a 13-4 victory at UC Riverside.
The Huskies put their hitting woes from Sunday’s 5-1 defeat in the rearview mirror, scorching a season-high 18 hits in an offensive clinic.
Redshirt sophomore Will Simpson kicked off the first inning festivities with an RBI double, expanding his hot start to 2022, as Simpson has recorded an RBI in each of the Huskies’ four contests this season.
Freshman outfielder AJ Guerrero notched an RBI single, his fourth of the season, to continue a promising start to his career.
Then redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder, after clubbing an RBI single into left field, capitalized off a UC Riverside blunder, and made his way home to give the Huskies a 4-0 cushion in the first inning.
The Huskies (3-1) were not without resistance, as the Highlanders (0-4) gashed freshman pitcher Jack Bunnell for two runs in the first and second inning, tying the game at 4-4.
But with the lead evaporated, UW freshman shortstop Cam Clayton took it as a prime opportunity for his first collegiate home run, smoking the ball over the left field fence for two RBIs and a 6-4 lead that Washington would not relinquish.
In the fourth inning, the Huskies continued their surge, as junior left fielder Preston Viltz scampered home on a wild pitch and error by the catcher, and Snyder added two more RBIs with a double to put Washington up 9-4.
The Huskies’ bullpen diminished any hopes of a Highlanders’ comeback, holding UC Riverside scoreless in the final seven innings.
Washington’s relief pitchers, sophomore Calvin Kirchoff (1-0), sophomore Bryce Armstrong, senior Ryan Velazquez, and redshirt junior Stefan Raeth combined to allow just one hit, preventing the Huskies from facing any late-inning jeopardy.
The hot bats didn’t cool down for the Washington hitters in the final frames, as the runs continued to pour in.
UW packed the bases in the seventh inning, with a double play scraping across another run.
In the top of the ninth, after Washington packed the bases again, Snyder and Clayton each drove in another run to expand the lead to 11-4.
Sophomore Jared Mazzaferro lofted a sac fly for his first career RBI, and provided the punctuation on a 13-run performance from the Huskies.
Ultimately, the contagious hitting saw six Washington batters with multiple hits.
Clayton had his coming-out party, celebrating his first career home run by finishing 4 for 5 with three RBIs.
Snyder had arguably the best game of his career, producing four RBIs, nearly matching his career total of five entering Tuesday.
The Huskies have produced double digits in the hit column as a unit in three out of four games to start the season, a promising sign that the struggles of the 2021 offense, which averaged just 3.86 runs per game, will not carry over into 2022.
Washington will look to continue its newfound momentum with a four game series at UC San Diego, beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m.
