Offensive struggles result in first series loss of season

The Washington baseball team had its chances on Sunday afternoon, but could not capitalize in a poor offensive showing.
After offensive fireworks resulted in a nail-biting doubleheader split Saturday, Washington could not produce timely hits in the series finale, dropping the matinee 3-1 at Utah.
The Huskies (9-7) allowed two runs early, but hung around thanks to sharp relief pitching, giving them hope of pulling ahead.
The most pertinent chance to strike came in the top of the eighth inning. Facing a 3-1 deficit, the opportunities for a Washington comeback were dwindling.
But it appeared the Huskies may have found a spark, as redshirt sophomore Dalton Chandler battled through a long plate appearance and induced a full-count walk.
Junior McKay Barney followed with a single to advance Chandler to third base, and Washington had a golden opportunity with runners on the corners and nobody out.
But the rally was soon thwarted for the Huskies, as redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher struck out and redshirt sophomore Will Simpson grounded into a double play, allowing the Utes (11-3-1) to diffuse the threat with their 3-1 lead still intact.
It was the last time Utah would face danger, as Washington went down 1-2-3 in the ninth inning, with a flyout from redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder capping the loss.
The Huskies ended the game with five base hits to show for just one run. But there were positives from the pitching side for Washington, as Utah was held to just five hits as well.
Utah tagged UW starting pitcher Case Matter early, with a 2-RBI single in the bottom of the first. It would end up as a very consequential moment, as the two-out hit put the Utes ahead for good.
Matter (0-2) settled down in the second and third innings, and left the game in the fourth inning without any further runs allowed.
Redshirt sophomore Adam Bloebaum entered in relief of Matter and gave up one run, a sac-fly to put Utah ahead 3-0.
From that point on, the UW pitching was flawless, as Bloebaum, as well as relievers Josh Emanuels and Stefan Raeth, allowed just one hit and zero runs in the final four frames. Emanuels and Raeth have been especially solid for the Huskies on the season, as their ERAs were reduced to 0.93 and 0.53, respectively.
But Washington complemented the stellar pitching with just one run, an RBI-groundout from redshirt sophomore Cole Miller in the fifth inning after a leadoff double from sophomore Michael Brown.
The opening series of the Pac-12 season went south quickly for the Huskies, after beginning on a promising note with an extra innings victory in Game 1, followed by an early 5-0 lead in Game 2.
But Utah’s comeback victory in Game 2, combined with Sunday’s letdown, resulted in a series loss for Washington to begin conference play.
The Huskies have experienced a largely up and down season, and the series with the Utes was no exception.
Washington was hot and cold in the three game set, and will look for consistency as it progresses through the conference schedule.
Before continuing the Pac-12 slate, UW will return home for a game with Portland on Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
