Oregon sweeps series after close Game 3 loss

With hopes to steer clear of another sweep at home, and to reclaim a .500 record as the end of the season draws nearer, the Washington baseball team took to the diamond Saturday afternoon.
A gradual comeback on the Huskies’ part, along with a back-and-forth juggle over two extra innings, resulted in a narrow 6-5 Game 3 loss and series sweep at the hands of Oregon.
Redshirt sophomore left-hander Adam Bloebuam cruised through the first inning of the game, giving up just one hit, but found a little bit of trouble when the Oregon bats started to ignite in the second inning. A single and a pursuant two-RBI triple putting the Ducks (24-11, 10-5 Pac-12) up early.
A wild pitch from the Huskies (16-18, 6-12 Pac-12) allowed Oregon to take in yet another run in the same inning, solidifying a 3-0 Ducks lead as redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Jack Enger was sent in for Bloebuam (6-6) to try and slow down their opponents’ hot streak.
Enger was able to close out the second inning, but was not left with any reassurance after the next three Washington batters provided no scoring opportunities.
Junior McKay Barney picked up UW’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the third inning, tripling down the right side of the field. Barney’s success was immediately followed by a double from redshirt sophomore Will Simpson, which brought in one RBI for the Huskies to reduce Oregon’s lead and set the score at 3-1.
Enger was again able to move through the next frame without any issues, but UW’s offense still could not find a real groove, as redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher and freshmen AJ Guerrero and Cam Clayton were all left stranded on base at the end of the fourth inning.
The Ducks did not score again until the fifth inning, as they recaptured their three-run lead by homering into left field. The Huskies were unable to respond back offensively, and substituted sophomore pitcher Case Matter once the sixth inning came around.
In the bottom of the sixth Tincher, who went 3-for-6 at the plate, once more proved reliable, singling to left field to lead off the frame for UW. Singles from redshirt senior Josh Urps and Barney accumulated two more runs for the Huskies, putting the score at 4-3 with Oregon up going into the seventh inning.
Refusing to repeat the eighth-inning woes of its previous game, Washington remained zoned in, and even saw a homer from redshirt sophomore Cole Miller with two outs already on the board, to tie the score at 4.
Both teams went scoreless in the 9th inning to force a 10th. Upon the first pitch, Oregon slammed a home run over the right field fence, moving the score in their favor once more, 5-4.
UW responded back immediately in the exact same manner, with Tincher saving the day by homering into left center field, tying the score up again at 5-5. But the Huskies couldn’t do any further damage.
Two more hits put another run in the books for the Ducks in the top of the 11th inning, while Washington found itself unable to take advantage of its final opportunity to surpass Oregon.
The team finished out the afternoon with a total of 11 hits, which still surpassed Oregon’s nine. On the mound, Enger and Matter were the only two out of five pitchers who put up any strikeouts, collecting five in total for the game.
The Huskies will hit the road again for another conference series with Oregon State in Corvallis, with the first of three games scheduled for Friday at 5:35 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
