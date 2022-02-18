Simpson lifts Washington in opening day victory

When the final out was recorded at Baggett Stadium on Friday night, the Washington baseball team escaped with something it rarely possessed last season: a winning record.
The Huskies battled all game, facing deficits of 3-1, 4-2, and 5-4, before sophomore first baseman Will Simpson struck a base hit into right field, scoring two runners with a throwing error to give Washington a 6-5 lead. That would be the final scoring play of the night, as UW clung onto the lead to open the 2022 season with a victory over Cal Poly.
Following a called strike three on the final at-bat, much to the chagrin of a lively Cal Poly crowd, Washington veterans shared a collective sigh of relief, as they were no strangers to heartbreaking losses in 2021.
Looking to turn the page from the disappointing 2021 campaign, head coach Lindsay Meggs unveiled an opening day lineup featuring five players making their first start for Washington.
Starting on the mound for the Huskies (1-0) was another newcomer in sophomore Bryce Armstrong, a touted transfer from Butte College [CQ].
For much of the game, it appeared the coronation would have to wait for the Huskies’ new cast.
Washington drew first blood in the top of the first, with its first run of the season coming via wild pitch from Cal Poly pitcher Drew Thorpe with two outs to score junior left fielder Preston Viltz.
But when it was the Mustangs’ (0-1) turn to hit, they wasted no time teeing off of Armstrong.
After recording two outs in the bottom of the first, Armstrong surrendered three consecutive base hits, including a 2-RBI triple, and the Mustangs (0-1) opened a 3-1 lead.
Washington gained a run back on a double by junior catcher Jon Tincher in the top of the second, but Cal Poly fired right back in the bottom half of the inning, tacking on another run with an RBI groundout.
Armstrong faced trouble yet again in the bottom half of the third, but Viltz made a sprawling catch in left field to end the inning and leave a runner stranded on third.
In the top of the sixth, freshman outfielder AJ Guerrero contributed with a sac fly to cut the lead to one, and redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder was plated off of another Cal Poly wild pitch to knot the game up at 4-4.
The Mustangs again responded, with a sac fly of their own in the bottom of the sixth to reclaim a 5-4 lead
In the top of the seventh, the Huskies battled back yet again, and this time the lead would not be relinquished.
With runners on first and second base and nobody out, Simpson jumped on a pitch and sent it into right field for the game-tying hit, clapping his hands as he took a wide turn around first base. The incoming throw from right field was off line, and suddenly a second run scored, Simpson settled into third base, and the Huskies had a 6-5 lead.
Washington displays an overhauled roster in 2022, with 23 new members on the roster, and the new additions proved to be critical in Friday’s win.
In the deciding play, however, it was no surprise that it was the veteran Simpson who got it done for the Huskies. Simpson is no stranger to the moment, with his .310 batting average leading Washington in 2021, as he aims to anchor the Huskies’ offense again in 2022.
The Huskies slammed the door on the Mustangs in the final three innings, with sophomore closer Colton McIntosh recording a three-out save in the ninth. Redshirt junior pitcher Stefan Raeth (1-0) earned the victory in relief of Armstrong, going three innings and surrendering just one run.
The Huskies emphatically walked off victorious with a 1-0 record, ushering in what it hopes to be a new beginning for Washington baseball.
Washington, which opens the 2022 season with eight consecutive games on the road, faces Cal Poly again Saturday at 4 p.m., seeking a series win.
Reach contributing writer Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ethanarles
