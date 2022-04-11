Simpson’s blast highlights blowout win over Utah Valley

After suffering a disheartening series loss at Cal over the weekend, the Washington baseball team was able to release its frustration Monday evening.
In a one-game jaunt with Utah Valley, Washington never trailed and held onto a healthy lead for a 7-1 victory at Husky Ballpark.
It was a palate-cleansing win for Washington and its head coach Lindsay Meggs, after a nine-run loss in Sunday afternoon’s contest.
“You’d like to think they’re all urgent [games],” Meggs said. “But what we had talked about yesterday was, we didn’t pitch well yesterday. So it was just nice to be able to play again immediately so we don’t have to sit around and think about that, so just the opportunity to get back out there was important to us.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Huskies (16-15, 6-9 Pac-12) struck first in the bottom of the second, as freshman Coby Morales skipped home on a balk after reaching base with a leadoff single. Freshman Cam Clayton followed with an RBI groundout to give UW a 2-0 lead.
The Wolverines (12-21, 5-10 WAC) retaliated with an RBI double in the top of the third, their sole run of the ballgame. It was the only run allowed by a UW pitcher, including redshirt sophomore starter Stu Flesland III, who went four innings and allowed three hits and five walks.
“The scouting report stuff we had said that left-handers had given [Utah Valley] trouble,” Meggs said. “We threw a lot of guys yesterday and [Flesland] did not pitch yesterday, so it’s kind of a good matchup for him.”
The Huskies recorded another two-run frame in the bottom of the third, as Simpson doubled to score redshirt sophomore Christian Dicochea, who made his first start of the season.
Morales singled to score Simpson, and Washington held a 4-1 lead after three innings.
After going three consecutive innings without scoring a run, the Huskies held a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, with the game far from out of reach for the Wolverines.
But with a chance to blow the game open, it was Simpson in the spotlight for Washington. With two runners on base, Simpson blasted a shot over the center field wall for a 3-RBI home run, essentially putting a nail in the coffin with a 7-1 lead.
“I was just trying to let the ball get deep, I’ve been casting my hands out a little bit so just trusting my hands and trusting my vision,” Simpson said. “It’s tough to get one out in this time of the year, this time of night, a little cold. But I’m happy to hit one hard and get it over the fence.”
Four UW relief pitchers, redshirt senior Jack Enger, sophomore Bryce Armstrong, senior Ryan Velazquez, and redshirt junior Stefan Raeth combined for four innings pitched with no runs surrendered.
Utah Valley totaled a meager four hits on the evening.
Raeth came in for the final outs to seal the victory, and the Huskies found themselves back above .500 on the season.
Washington will return to conference play this Thursday, April 14, hosting Oregon at 7:05 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
