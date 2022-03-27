Simpson saves Huskies with extra innings home run

After its 4-1 lead evaporated in Sunday’s final innings, the series finale was slipping away from the Washington baseball team.
Deadlocked in a 4-4 tie with ASU entering the 11th inning, UW needed a spark, and there was nobody better to step into the batter's box than redshirt sophomore Will Simpson.
Simpson worked his way to a 3-2 count before sending a solo shot into left field, emphatically rounding the bases with his second home run in as many games for a 5-4 lead for the Huskies.
Washington was able to tack on another run in the 11th, as freshman Cam Clayton scored sophomore Luke Rohleder with an RBI-single to give the Huskies a sliver of insurance with a 6-4 lead.
The bottom of the 11th was met with a scare for UW. After the Sun Devils singled with one out, a fly ball was sent to the deep outfield off redshirt junior reliever Stefan Raeth with potential for trouble.
But fighting the Arizona sun, junior center fielder McKay Barney ranged back to the warning track, and corralled the ball for the second out.
Redshirt sophomore reliever Adam Bloebaum entered to record the final out, and Washington escaped Phoenix Municipal Stadium with a 6-4 victory over Arizona State.
Sunday’s scoring began in the top of the fourth inning, as freshman AJ Guerrero clocked a solo home run to give Washington an opening 1-0 lead.
The Huskies caught a stroke of fortune later in the inning, with Clayton scoring off a two-out balk, and redshirt senior Josh Urps made it 3-0 with an RBI-single.
UW starting pitcher sophomore Case Matter shut down ASU for much of the afternoon, but the Sun Devils got one back in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run.
Clayton’s first RBI came in the top of the fifth, a single to score freshman Coby Morales and put UW ahead 4-1.
Looking solely at the hit column, it might’ve seemed like the Huskies ran away with the victory, as they outhit the Sun Devils 18-11.
But the Huskies left a total of 14 runners on base and were never able to blow the game open despite the high output of base hits. The Huskies left bases loaded in the fifth inning, and runners in scoring position on multiple occasions, propping the door open for the Sun Devils to extend the game.
ASU began its climb back in the bottom of the sixth with another solo home run, marking the last batter faced by Matter after a very productive outing. He allowed two runs in five innings.
The lead was cut to just one in the bottom of the eighth, as an RBI-groundout scored a runner who had advanced to third on a throwing error by redshirt sophomore catcher Johnny Tincher.
Washington clung to a 4-3 lead entering the ninth inning, and after a leadoff single, Raeth entered the game.
Raeth (4-0) allowed an RBI-double, and the Huskies were on the ropes in a 4-4 ballgame. But Raeth preserved the tie, and pitched a scoreless tenth inning to set up the moment for Simpson’s game-winning blast.
It was the sixth home run of the season for Simpson, and a moment of relief for Washington to avoid a heartbreaking loss, and being swept at Arizona State.
The victory marked the 300th career win for head coach Lindsay Meggs.
Washington returns to the diamond Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a matchup at Portland.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
