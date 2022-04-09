Three Golden Bears home runs sink Huskies in 6-3 loss

For a bulk of Saturday’s Game 2, the Washington baseball team was locked in a stalemate with Cal.
But with the game tied at one, the seventh inning proved to be fatal for UW, as Cal broke the tie with an emphatic two-run home run, a no-doubter that sank the Huskies into a 3-1 hole.
Washington could not keep pace, as Cal added another two-run shot in the eighth inning and held on for a 6-3 win in Berkeley, California.
Early on, the Huskies (15-14, 6-8 Pac-12) appeared to build off their momentum from the late innings of Friday’s comeback victory, with first baseman Will Simpson hitting an RBI single in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 UW lead.
But it would be the last time UW would seize a lead, as the Huskies could not manufacture a run in the ensuing seven innings.
Cal tied the game in the bottom of the third, with a solo home run off UW sophomore starting pitcher Calvin Kirchoff, the first of three home runs on the evening for the Golden Bears (14-16, 6-8 Pac-12).
Kirchoff kept the Huskies in the game throughout their offensive coldspell, exiting after 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing just four hits and one earned run.
Kirchoff was aided by stellar defensive play, most notably in the bottom of the third, when center fielder McKay Barney dove for a catch in deep center field to rob an extra-base hit.
Washington and Cal traded scoreless frames throughout the mid-innings, until the Golden Bears began to tee off UW reliever Josh Emanuels in the bottom of the seventh.
Emanuels (1-2) allowed the two-run rocket, before Cal added to its lead with an RBI double to make it 4-1.
The Bears weren’t finished with their late-inning surge, as the bottom of the eighth saw their third and final home run, another 2-RBI blast that left little doubt, with a celebratory bat flip marking a 6-1 Cal lead.
Washington made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth, as the offense began to awaken facing a hefty five-run deficit.
The inning began with a walk to freshman AJ Guerrero, before freshman Colby Wallace singled to give the Huskies a spark.
Sophomore Michael Brown ripped a double to put UW back in the runs column, as the lead was cut to four with two runners in scoring position. Freshman Cam Clayton hit a sac-fly before pinch-hitter Preston Viltz worked a walk, sending the tying run to the plate for Washington.
But it wasn’t to be for the Huskies, as Barney grounded into a game-ending double play to solidify the loss.
UW totaled nine base hits, with the lion’s share coming off the bats of redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher and Wallace, who each recorded three hits.
Tincher has continued to consistently produce for the Huskies, with his three-hit evening boosting his batting average to .357.
But the rest of the lineup could not cash in for UW, as a comeback was not in the cards for the Huskies, unlike Friday night in the Game 1 win.
Washington will have another opportunity to claim a series victory over Cal on Sunday, with the rubber match beginning at 1 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.