Upset bid falls apart in extra innings loss to Oregon State

A week after being swept by Oregon, the Washington baseball team made the daunting trip to Corvallis, Oregon where it faced perennial power and No. 2 Oregon State.
All odds were stacked against the Huskies, who had lost seven games in a row against the mighty Beavers, but on Friday night, UW was on the verge of pulling off the unthinkable.
But with the game tied in the tenth inning, Washington had its upset bid thwarted, as Oregon State rallied to deal UW a demoralizing 4-3 defeat.
Oregon State came out of the gate in expected fashion, tagging UW sophomore starting pitcher Jared Engman for two runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 2-0 lead.
But Engman handled the fearsome OSU lineup for the following three frames, ending with a line of six hits and two earned runs after a keen five-inning showing.
Engman’s gem granted the Huskies (16-19, 6-13 Pac-12) the opportunity to climb back, which they did with a two-out rally in the top of the sixth.
Redshirt sophomore Will Simpson ripped a double down the left field line to score redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher and redshirt sophomore Cole Miller, knotting the game at two.
Freshman AJ Guerrero followed with a single to score Simpson, and improbably, the Huskies held a 3-2 lead after the top of the sixth.
Redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels blanked the Beavers (29-8, 11-5 Pac-12) with a hitless frame in the bottom of the sixth, and when sophomore Case Matter preserved the 3-2 lead with a scoreless bottom of the seventh, the Huskies began counting down the outs.
But in the bottom of the eighth inning, OSU finally showed its teeth.
The Beavers’ leadoff hitter off the inning wasted no time in launching a solo home run off Matter, swiftly tying the game at three with a singular swing.
Redshirt junior Stefan Raeth came in to hold the game to a tie, but momentum sided with the home team entering the ninth.
Raeth (4-4) took care of business in the bottom of the ninth, and the Huskies entered extra innings with a chance to stop their losing skid in epic fashion.
But Washington went hitless in the top of the tenth, and Raeth could no longer contain the potent OSU offense in the bottom of the inning.
After a one-out triple, Raeth intentionally walked two batters to load the bases. The Beavers followed with a walk-off single into right field, sending the Huskies to a heartbreaking victory.
It was the sixth consecutive conference loss for Washington, which has spiraled to the cellar of the Pac-12 standings. Stopping the skid will be no easy task, two more games at Oregon State await Washington.
Five UW batters reached the hit column, but none produced multiple hits, and eight runners were left on base, compared to six for Oregon State.
Washington will get another shot at the upset victory at Oregon State, Saturday, April 23 at 5:35 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
