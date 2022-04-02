UW baseball drops Game 2 to Arizona

Following a crushing 8-3 loss in Game 1 of its weekend home series, the Washington baseball team was looking to turn the tables and capture a win against No. 15 Arizona.
Sophomore right-hander Calvin Kirchoff stood on the mound to open up Washington’s second game of its series against Arizona on Saturday, but his five posted strikeouts over six innings did not prove sufficient to prevent a 6-2 defeat, the second of the three-game series.
After an uneventful first inning, Arizona’s Tommy Splaine, with a .424 batting average, got the scoring started in the top of the second inning with a left field home run. Kirchoff (4-5), however — who as of now has racked up 26 total strikeouts — was able to finish up the inning without giving up any additional hits.
“[Kirchoff] did a nice job,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “He’s had two good starts back-to-back, and maybe even three, so we feel good about him. He competes.”
In the bottom of the second inning, a single from AJ Guerrero provided an opportunity for the Huskies (14-12, 5-6 Pac-12) to grab a run and tie up the game, but three consecutive outs stranded the freshman on third base.
In its next set of at bats, Washington saw a single from senior Ben Smith to commence the bottom of the third inning, followed by a trip to first base for junior McKay Barney after reaching on a fielder’s choice.
Redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher put the Huskies on the board and evened the score with an RBI single to left field. He was preceded by Guerrero, who collected an additional RBI for UW with another single over to third base, giving his team a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats (20-7, 8-3 Pac-12) tied up the score once more with an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth inning. The Huskies found themselves with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning and two outs on the board, but could pull off the hit that they needed to tilt the score their way.
Redshirt junior right-handed reliever Stefan Raeth, with a current season total of 44 strikeouts, took the reins in the seventh inning, who immediately took down Arizona’s first couple batters with two consecutive strikeouts, and facilitated a foul out to secure a third out.
The score remained neck-and-neck up until the eighth inning, when Splaine was again the impetus behind Arizona’s next run, which pushed the Wildcats into the lead once more.
A double soon ensued from Arizona, bringing in two more RBIs and putting the score at 5-2 in the Wildcats’ favor.
“That was a rough third inning, but [Raeth] will bounce back,” Meggs said. “We’ll throw him back out there.”
A double from Coby Morales to start off the bottom of the eighth inning wasn’t followed up by any scoring opportunities, while Arizona landed its second home run of the game in the top of the ninth inning with redshirt sophomore Stu Flesland III on the mound to secure the score at 6-2.
Despite the lost runs, the Huskies very much impressed overall in the outfield, particularly in the sixth inning, when they shut down the Wildcats by snatching three consecutive outs off of one pop fly and two ground outs. Defense like this proved to be effective in slowing down Arizona’s hot bats.
UW’s outfielding performance also reached a high in the eighth inning, with prime UA scoring opportunities going down the toilet with a ball caught deep in center field and a runner tagged out trying to steal second base.
“We can play good defense at times, and I think it becomes even more important when we pitch well, because right now we’re not scoring a lot of runs,” Meggs said. “We take a lot of pride in the defense, and I think we can be even better.”
The final game of the series will begin at 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Husky Ballpark, where they will look to prevent a series sweep.
