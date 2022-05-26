UW baseball season comes to an end in Pac-12 Tournament

With its season teetering on the line, the Washington baseball team found itself facing the same team it had swept less than three weeks prior.
As a constant game of catch-up ensued between the two adversaries, UCLA pulled away in the latter half of the game, exacting its revenge on UW with a 14-8 shutout. The loss ended the Huskies’ season in the Pac-12 Tournament.
Just like Wednesday’s opening-round game against Oregon State, Washington got off to a hot start.
It all started when freshman Cam Clayton, Washington’s leadoff hitter for the day, singled to center field. A sac fly from senior Josh Urps advanced Clayton to second base.
Clayton then stole third, setting him up to make it home following a sacrifice fly from redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher and post an early 1-0 lead for UW.
That slight lead quickly transformed into a tie game in the top of the second inning after a pair of base hits from the Bruins posited the score at 1-1.
The tide of the game was again flipped in the bottom of the same inning thanks to freshmen AJ Guerrero and Coby Morales. A 3-1 lead was soon attained for the Huskies after Guerrero landed a leadoff single and Morales brought in two runs with a homer to right-center field.
The Bruins took their first lead of the game in the top of the third inning, with three hits and three runs, accumulating into a 4-3 advantage.
Things remained relatively stable until a chaotic fifth inning presented itself. As sophomore Case Matter took the mound for redshirt sophomore starter Adam Bloebaum, who exited the game with two total strikeouts over four innings, UCLA was able to pull off three more hits that culminated into just as many more runs.
Having sunk into a 6-3 rut entering the bottom of the fifth inning, UW’s offense finally clicked into place again, with a double from redshirt sophomore Cole Miller setting the stage for further scoring as a single from Clayton and a home run from Urps seized the three runs needed to once again level off the score at 6-6.
Senior Ryan Velazquez took over in the diamond with two outs recorded and a runner on second in the top of the sixth inning. However, a single from UCLA’s Michael Curialle tallied off one extra run for the Bruins to once again carry the lead over to their side, 7-6.
During the top of the seventh inning, with the bases already loaded, redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels gave up a double that gave UCLA a 9-6 lead. The remainder of the frame turned out to be a mini-disaster for the Huskies, as the Bruins were able to get their hands on three more hits that posted four additional runs to the scoreboard and latch onto the largest lead of the afternoon at 11-6.
In the bottom of the seventh, UW redshirt sophomore Christian Dicochea sent a home run sailing into right field to cut the lead to four runs, but the Huskies could not tack on any more.
The 11-7 deficit did not provide much room for error leading into the eighth inning as sophomore Calvin Kirchoff took the mound. UCLA subsequently stole away four more hits to clamp down on twice as many runs as Washington, leaving the Huskies drowning in a 14-7 deficit.
An inside-the-park home run from Michael Snyder brought the Huskies up to eight runs to start off the bottom of the ninth inning, but the drive stopped there as Washington could not muster up anything more of substance excluding a base hit from Morales, dropping the hopes of continuing on with its season short of six runs.
Washington finishes the season 30-26 and sub-.500 in Pac-12 play.
