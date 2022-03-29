UW baseball takes down Portland in second meeting of the season

Avenging the tight 5-4 loss it suffered at home on March 15, the Washington baseball team brought its A-game against Portland during Tuesday night’s 7-3 win.
Consistency at the place once again proved to be essential in the last of the Huskies’ four-game road outing to topple the Pilots.
Washington’s starter for the evening, redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Stu Flesland III, picked up his seventh win of the season on Tuesday, collecting five total strikeouts Tuesday and 21 total for the season.
Flesand (7-6) gave up zero hits during his time on the mound, which lasted midway into the fourth inning.
For the most part, both teams went three and out in the first three innings, with the exception of one Portland batter being hit by a pitch and sent to first base in the second inning and freshman Cam Clayton getting walked in the third.
The Huskies (14-10, 5-4 Pac-12) revved up in the top of the fourth inning, when freshman Coby Morales sent a ball soaring into left center field for a two-RBI home run with redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher already on base.
Redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels took the mound in the bottom of the fourth inning, and continued Flesland’s no-hit streak to close things out.
Emmanuels gave up just one hit to the Pilots (16-8) before being relieved in the sixth inning by redshirt sophomore Adam Bloebaum, who gave up two hits.
Junior McKay Barney padded Washington’s lead with a double to left field, following a single from redshirt senior Josh Uprs to bring in one more RBI for the Huskies to make the score 3-0.
Sophomore Jake Leitgeb stepped up to the plate with two outs already on the board in the top of the sixth inning and put the Huskies up by five with a two-RBI single. Redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder and freshman AJ Guerrero were already on base after hitting singles of their own.
UW’s defense in the outfield remained steady, with Clayton diving to stop a line drive to shortstop to provide the Huskies’ first out of the bottom of the seventh inning. Bloebaum was able to hold his ground and prevent the Pilots from scoring, even with a runner on third base.
Yet another run was added to the board for the Huskies after Portland’s catcher dropped a throw to home plate, which allowed redshirt sophomore Cole Miller to score after a sac fly from Leitgeb.
Sophomore Bryce Armstrong filled in for Bloebaum in the eighth inning, and gave up three runs to Portland before redshirt junior Stefan Raeth secured the one last out that the Huskies needed to close the inning.
Redshirt sophomore Will Simpson, in Washington’s very first at-bat of the ninth inning, homered to cushion the Huskies’ lead, making the score 7-3. Raeth mowed down Portland’s batters in the bottom of the inning to propel the Huskies into their four-run victory.
UW accumulated a total of 10 hits for the night, with Portland’s four paling in comparison. The Huskies are currently hitting .262 on average, and Tuesday’s victory was an apparent demonstration of how the Huskies’ overall offensive consistency has kept them from falling into deep slumps.
The Huskies will return home to Husky Ballpark on Friday to face Arizona at 6:05 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
