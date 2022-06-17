UW baseball to hire Jason Kelly as head coach

The Washington baseball team will hire LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly for its vacant head coaching job, Washington athletics announced Friday.

The hire comes just 11 days after the retirement of longtime head coach Lindsay Meggs.

While UW looked to Baton Rouge for its hire, Kelly is no stranger to Montlake, having served as the Huskies’ pitching coach from 2013 through 2019.

Most notably, Kelly helped guide the 2018 UW team to its first ever College World Series appearance, receiving the award for best collegiate baseball assistant coach in the process.

Kelly also spent a two-year stint with Arizona State, reaching the NCAA tournament with the Sun Devils in 2021.

In Kelly’s one year as pitching coach for LSU, the Tigers placed fifth in the SEC in team earned run average at 4.32, whittled down from 4.53 the season prior.

Kelly will be just the fourth skipper for the Huskies since 1977, with the previous three head coaches all tenured for over 12 years apiece.

The news was initially broken by Rogers of D1 baseball Friday morning. Washington athletics announced that Kelly will be introduced at a press conference at a later date.

