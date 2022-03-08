UW comes back four times in 12-inning victory over Seattle U

In four consecutive innings, Washington baseball team had its back against the wall, needing to score in order to stay alive and prolong Tuesday night’s contest.
So when redshirt sophomore Will Simpson slid home in the bottom of the 12th inning to clinch a walk-off 6-5 victory over Seattle U, it came in improbable fashion, as Washington had not led all game.
Despite trailing the entire game and being outhit 16-5, the Huskies (8-5) found a way to battle back, in a very promising sign for Washington head coach Lindsay Meggs.
“It’s nice to find a way to win when you’re not playing very well,” Meggs said. “That’s something that hopefully we can build on starting this weekend.”
Earlier in the contest, it did not appear Washington would find itself in a position for extra-inning heroics.
After going the first seven innings with no runs — marking 16 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to a Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Yale — UW trailed 2-0, seemingly destined for a similar fate to the weekend shutout loss.
The Huskies were held hitless through five innings for the second consecutive game, and despite two infield singles in the sixth inning, it was to no avail as they could not bring a run across.
But late in the game, Washington thawed its offense in time to make a push.
With two outs in the eighth inning, redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher singled with two outs, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
In the ninth inning, redshirt sophomore Cole Miller lofted a sacrifice fly with one out to tie the game at 2-2 and keep UW’s hopes alive.
It would not be the last time Washington extended the game.
Akin to Sunday’s loss, the Huskies’ pitching kept them in the game in regulation, allowing just two runs, on a home run and error, both in the fourth inning, propping the window open for a comeback.
UW redshirt freshman pitcher Josh Emanuels, who had entered three games in relief, excelled in the first start of his career. Emanuels, who went just three innings, struck out four and allowed only two hits for no runs.
But once extra innings began, the Redhawks (2-8) struck at an opportunistic time, with a two-out RBI infield single.
The throw from second base nearly beat the runner and ended the half inning, but the SU runner was deemed safe and the Redhawks took a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the 10th, Simpson re-established himself as one of the Huskies’ most clutch hitters, with a two-out single to score redshirt freshman Dalton Chandler, tying the game at 3-3 and allowing Washington to live to see another inning.
But Seattle U wasted no time in reclaiming the lead in the top of the 11th, with a home run off Washington pitcher Jack Bunnell to put the Huskies in a 4-3 hole.
With the Huskies once again facing defeat in the bottom of the 11th, redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder doubled down the left field line, then proceeded to steal third base and score off another Miller sac-fly.
Snyder was not done for the night.
Seattle U persistently took command one more time in the top of the 12th, with a two-out, two-strike RBI single off Bunnell (1-0).
But like clockwork, Washington yet again answered.
Junior McKay Barney reached second base after a single and sacrifice bunt. Attempting to steal third, the catcher’s throw was airmailed and Barney sped home to tie the game once more, 5-5.
But this time, in the bottom of the 12th, the Huskies did not give the Redhawks another chance to redeem themselves.
Two consecutive singles and a walk loaded the bases with one-out, and when Snyder lifted a fly ball into deep right field, the marathon game finally ended with the sac-fly, resulting in a mob of Huskies celebrating in the infield turf.
“Put the bat on the ball,” Snyder said. “Whatever you can do to get that run in for the team.”
The win allows the Huskies to enter Pac-12 play on a positive note, and an 8-5 record.
Washington will begin its conference play with a trip to Salt Lake City, facing Utah on Friday at 5 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
