UW drops Game 1 in series with Oregon

A home field face-off against a rival team ended in disappointment for the Washington baseball team.
Game 1 of Washington’s three-game series with visiting Oregon was played on a clear and crisp evening, with sophomore right-handed pitcher Jared Engman getting the evening started on the mound for the Huskies.
Despite offensive consistency throughout the game, Washington could not find the spark that it needed to overcome an early four-run deficit, dropping the game to the Ducks, 7-4.
From the get-go, Oregon was not going to mess around, getting a bat on the ball on the very first pitch of the game by sending a single into right field. That single was followed by two subsequent hits to put up two RBIs for Oregon.
The Ducks (22-11, 8-5 Pac-12) did not teeter off after this early boost, with six-hole hitter Anthony Hall crushing a two-run home run in the very same direction, giving his team a 4-0 lead before the Huskies (16-16, 6-10 Pac-12) even had a chance to step up to the plate.
Redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher secured UW’s first hit and RBI after sending a triple into center field, which brought home fellow redshirt sophomore Will Simpson, who drew a walk earlier in the inning.
Oregon proved not so productive in the second inning, with one single that failed to bring anything to fruition. Washington freshman Cam Clayton, on the other hand, left no room for error as he singled and proceeded to make his way around the bases after some faulty pitching on the Ducks’ part, putting the score at 4-2.
Washington’s freshmen have done nothing short of impressing more than midway through the season, with young players’ efforts acting as the impetus behind the team’s single series win against Cal last weekend.
“They’re not afraid,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “They’ve managed the moment really well for guys that are young in a really good league. We’re really excited about those guys.”
Yet another freshman, right-fielder Colby Wallace, ended the top of the fourth inning on a positive note with a deep catch at the fence.
The game's offensive action remained at a bit of a standstill until the sixth inning, when Oregon’s Hall once again gave Washington grief with a triple that soon gave way to another run. Tincher was able to save Washington from any further damage with an impressive catch in foul territory.
Tincher transferred his impressive defense over to offense, shooting a double into left field in the bottom of the inning. Hits from Wallace and Clayton, along with a walk taken by freshman AJ Guerrero, drove in one more run, cutting the deficit to 5-3.
Freshman left fielder AJ Guerrero landed another impressive outfield catch in the top of the eighth inning, and kept the same energy moving into the bottom of the frame, singling through the left side of the diamond. Wallace followed suit, sending a single down the right field line. However, the Huskies were still not able to chip into the Ducks’ lead.
The ninth inning saw another rise in action, as Oregon put two more runs on the board, and Washington stood its ground to collect four more hits that accumulated into two extra runs, but the comeback was not enough as the Huskies fell.
Though he got off to a rough start, Engman (4-5) was able to pull away with only two more hits afforded to his opponents in the innings following the first.
At this point, UW is .500 for the season. Meggs believes that the team can continue conference play successfully if it can tap back into its consistency.
“We just have to take better at bats with people on base, and everything will change for us,” Meggs said.
Washington returns to Husky Ballpark in less than 24 hours for Game 2 of its series with Oregon.
