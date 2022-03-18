UW ends losing streak with 3-2 win over WSU

Looking to wash away a three-game losing streak amidst the light rain Friday evening, the Washington baseball team found itself engaged in another nail-biter.
Entering the ninth inning clinging to a 3-2 lead, it was a familiar scene for UW, which has seen six of its last nine games decided by a one-run margin.
Senior Ryan Velazquez entered the game looking for a spotless inning to close out the victory over Washington State, after WSU got one run back in the eighth.
After recording the first out, Washington was met with a potentially fateful moment when WSU stung a fly-ball into deep left center field.
But the ball was harmlessly caught at the wall, and the stadium collectively exhaled as Velazquez recorded the final out to escape the downpour with a 3-2 victory.
It was a refreshing win for head coach Lindsay Meggs and the Huskies, who have been privy to narrow thrills and defeats in 2022.
“We made a lot of quality pitches…..and we scored some runs with two outs and made some really big plays,” Meggs said. “That’s kind of how you hope it goes.”
After Washington State took a 1-0 lead off UW pitcher Jared Engman with a second inning single, it was a pristine pitching performance from the Huskies.
Engman (2-2) settled down, going 5 ⅔ innings and allowing just one run, despite five walks.
Washington’s relief pitchers; Josh Emanuels, Stefan Raeth, Adam Bloebaum, and Ryan Velazquez, took it the rest of the way, collectively allowing just one hit and one run in the final 4 ⅓ innings.
In the absence of an offensive explosion, a strong effort from the defensive front, in addition to the pitching, allowed the Huskies (10-8, 2-2 Pac-12) to keep the Cougars (9-8, 1-3 Pac-12) at bay.
WSU produced a steady stream of baserunners, but UW played mistake-free baseball to maintain the lead, with zero errors and a handful of heads-up plays.
Washington escaped both the fifth and sixth inning with double plays, the second edition aided by redshirt sophomore Will Simpson laying out for the throw at first base.
The Washington offense was able to subtly produce hits throughout, with its first run coming in the second inning with a home run from freshman Cam Clayton.
With the Huskies trailing 1-0, Clayton jumped on the first pitch he saw and deposited a ball over the left field wall to even the game at one.
But no one was more responsible for hits than redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher, whose second hit also came in the second inning, an RBI-single to give UW a 2-1 lead.
“Just keeping it simple,” Tincher said. “Short swings, looking middle away….. We’ve been working on competing at the dish.”
Tincher went on to add three more hits in a 4 for 4 effort that brought his average to a team-leading .377.
“Johnny just gets in the gutter and battles,” Meggs said. “He’s a skilled guy but its more will than skill.”
Despite 10 total hits, runs were not easy to come by for the Huskies, but they were able to tack one on in the bottom of the sixth.
Redshirt senior Josh Urps, who made his first appearance since Feb. 27, made it count with an RBI-single to center field, advancing the Washington lead to 3-1.
The Cougars got one back in the top of the eighth, a rare run allowed by Stefan Raeth in a towering shot that dinged the left field foul pole.
Clinging to the one-run lead, the Huskies were unable to find insurance in the bottom of the eighth.
But Washington held onto the victory, winning its first home-conference match of the season in a confidence-building game for the Huskies.
“I did think that [there was a good energy],” Meggs said. “They didn’t get caught up in it, they just enjoyed it.”
UW will continue its series with WSU for game two, Saturday at 5:05 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.