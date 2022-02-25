UW falls in series opener to UC San Diego

The Washington baseball team began its weekend series against UC San Diego on a rough note.
UW saw just two runs come to fruition out of a total of eight hits, failing to match the momentum it had cultivated after Tuesday’s landslide victory over UC Riverside, and ending Friday night with a 7-2 defeat to UCSD.
Left-handed Adam Bloebaum took the mound for Washington, pitching for 4 2/3 innings and giving up six runs.
Bloebaum (1-1), a redshirt sophomore, let three runs and five hits get by him early on in the top of the first inning, with UCSD profiting off of a triple and four singles to grab a solid lead. UW was unable to get a hit during the first two innings.
Freshman Cam Clayton provided Washington with its first hit of the game in the third inning. However, the Huskies (3-2) were still unable to garner any additional hits, remaining scoreless. The Tritons (5-1) then stepped up to the plate with three more singles, putting themselves up by five runs.
The Huskies didn’t see any action until the fourth inning, when redshirt sophomore Will Simpson homered off the first pitch thrown to him, putting one run on the board for UW.
Freshman Kyle Bender relieved Bloebaum at the plate in the fifth inning in his very first collegiate showing, and was able to hold down the fort until UCSD was once again able to rekindle the flame with a solo home run blasted to right field later in the seventh inning.
Washington again fell into a lull and wasn’t able to get the motor running until the eighth inning, when freshman Coby Morales scored off a pop-fly from redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder. UW gave a second relief pitcher, freshman Gianluca Shinn, also a first-timer, a chance to pitch for Bender.
Washington could not find the means to capitalize on one last chance to score in the ninth inning, garnering no additional hits or runs.
So far, the Huskies are batting .282 on average, and have amassed a total of 26 runs over the five games that they’ve played, placing them in the middle of the pack amongst their opponents.
Washington will carry on its four-game series with UCSD in La Jolla, California on Saturday, Feb. 26 with a doubleheader.
