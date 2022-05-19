UW opens final homestand with rout of Northern Colorado

Thursday night saw a beat-down from the Washington baseball team — one that prompted an agreement among coaches to end the game in the seventh inning.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jared Engman commenced the team’s series against Northern Colorado. His sturdy arm on the mound, paired with an offensive showdown in which almost every UW player that entered the game landed a hit, came together for a ninth-straight victory for the Huskies, a 20-0 one at that.
“It was great to see us kind of explode,” head coach Linsday Meggs said. “It was great to get some guys in there who we need to get some at-bats,” Meggs mentioned. “We had six base hits off the bench tonight, so that was great — and one of them was a home run.”
At the start of his two-hit shutout, Engman (4-5) cruised through the first inning after giving up just one single.
Northern Colorado struggles started and did not stop once the bottom of the first inning came around.
With the bases loaded and only one out on the board, in addition to one run already scored off of a single from redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher, the Bears (12-36, 8-16 Summit League) proceeded to give away three more singles, giving the Huskies a 3-0 lead.
The Bears did not wait long to change things up on the mound — but not before the Huskies (27-24, 14-16 Pac-12) batted around the order. A total of four Washington batters were walked, three of which came about with the bases already loaded, resulting in an additional three runs that factored into UW’s early 6-0 lead.
Engman, after giving up one single in the top of the second inning, shut down the following opposing bats to give way for his teammates to make it a rout.
Though that didn’t happen in the bottom of the second inning, three consecutive strikeouts later in the frame on Engman’s part kept the score from shifting in any way.
“I just stick to my game plan,” Engman said. “I try not to think about the score, [or] who I’m facing, I just think about the glove, and continue to do my job for the team and put up zeros, and take some relief off the bullpen, which I was able to do tonight.”
Freshman Cam Clayton tripled to left-center field to lead off the next set of Washington at bats; however, the freshman was tagged out at home plate after a fielder’s choice. However, following an advance to second base for redshirt sophomore Will Simpson off of a balk, a left-field single from freshman AJ Guerrero brought in the Huskies’ seventh run before the inning was through.
Though Northern Colorado almost pulled off a run after getting a runner to third base in the top of the fifth inning, UW refused to let that happen.
Redshirt sophomore third baseman Michael Snyder was responsible for the third and final out, running to make an impressive foul ball catch over by the fence on the third base line.
The bottom of the fifth inning was when Washington truly found an offensive groove.
Yet another run was driven in by redshirt sophomore Christian Dicochea when he homered to left field to get the frame rolling. Junior McKay Barney and Clayton combined two doubles to put up two more runs, which were immediately followed by another double from Simpson to secure an 11th run.
Soon, the score read 13-0, as Guerrero blew another home run into the outfield, raking in two more RBIs before the inning was through.
Practically the entire Washington lineup and bench was honed in for the remainder of the game, with a highlight being redshirt junior Karl Koerper’s three-run home run — the Huskies’ third of the night — which scored sophomore Michael Brown and junior Nick Hovland in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“Right now, we’re playing great baseball,” Engman said. “Just continuing to get guys in there that need to get in there, and continuing to see the depth of our roster, [and] continue to develop and see guys get in there off of the bench [and] get some hits.”
Redshirt senior pitcher Jack Enger entered the game in the seventh inning and clocked in three strikeouts before the rest of the game was called off.
Washington sprayed hits all around Husky Ballpark on Thursday night, scoring 20 runs off of 22 hits. Despite the success, Meggs would still like to see his players take it to the next level at the plate.
“We have to do a better job of separating balls from strikes at the plate, just making better choices — that'll get us into better counts, and we’ll have a little bit more leverage, and we’ll have better results,” Meggs said.
The teams will play a doubleheader Friday, with the first game beginning at 12:05 p.m.
