UW snaps prolonged losing streak with one-run win over No. 6 Stanford

Celebrations were plentiful Friday evening on Montlake after the Washington baseball team finally ended a seven-game skid, doing so against a top-10 ranked team, nonetheless.
Right-hander Jared Engman stepped on the mound as the Huskies’ starter, pitching six innings to carry Washington to a 4-3 victory over No. 6 Stanford.
“We just really pitched well,” head coach Linsday Meggs said. “We pitched well from the beginning to the end. That was the most important thing for us.”
The first inning was uneventful, with only one hit put in the books on Stanford’s end.
Engman (5-6), however, provided a small spurt of momentum for the Huskies (17-22, 7-15 Pac-12) with an inning-ending, full-count strikeout, which was just the beginning of an outstanding outing for the sophomore.
“[Engman] was able to throw his slider down on the count, and that’s not something he could do a month ago,” Meggs remarked. “He’s gotten better. That’s important.”
Stanford managed a double in the top of the second second inning, but Engman did not let this impede him from firing off two consecutive strikeouts to keep the Cardinal (24-13, 11-8 Pac-12) from scoring.
The Huskies saw their first hit of the game in the second inning with a single to right field from freshman Coby Morales. Freshman AJ Guerrero then drew a walk, and was followed by redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder singling up the middle of the field, bringing in the first RBI of the evening and giving UW an early one-run lead.
The inning’s activity did not stop there, as redshirt senior Josh Urps also secured a single, advancing both Guerrero and Morales to load the bases. However, Washington was not able to collect any additional runs in the inning, leaving the score stuck at 1-0.
The Cardinal pulled off a couple more hits over the next few innings, but that was not enough to phase Engman, who continued to keep a cool head and place the pressure on Stanford’s bats regardless of any binds he found himself in.
“For me, it’s just taking a breath, hitting the reset button, and getting back to my routine,” Engman said. “Just being as consistent as possible with my mechanics, and just [letting] my athleticism take over and do its job.”
Washington’s offense, though consistent overall, took awhile to truly ramp up.
Despite the lack of run support, this did not phase the Huskies’ pitchers at any point in the night, and was enough to bother the Cardinal enough to intentionally walk redshirt sophomore Will Simpson twice in a close game.
Engman ended the night with seven total strikeouts, along with making things as easy as can be for Washington’s fielders throughout the game. Redshirt junior Stefan Raeth took his place in the seventh inning, and proceeded to keep the Cardinal in the dark as he shut down the next three batters to close the inning.
“It’s always a good feeling when you can put up zeroes…to give the hitters a chance, and overall give our team a chance to win,” Engman said.
Raeth held his ground until Stanford was able to double in the top of the eighth inning, tying the score at 1-1.
Under newfound pressure going into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Huskies kept fans on the edge of their seats as they had yet to score with two outs already clocked in. A single from junior McKay Barney put everyone at ease as two more runs were added to the board to give UW a 3-1 lead.
In the same frame, a Stanford error allowed Barney to make it home, bringing in yet another run to give Washington a 4-1 lead going into the final inning of play.
Two runs were given away in the top of the ninth inning, but Raeth held on to deliver the right pitches to secure the last out his team needed to take the win.
“It’s awesome,” Engman said. “We never quit, e’re resilient. We talk about it all the time, just never quitting and keep battling. It’s been a tough year, but it’s good to get a win against a very good Stanford team.”
UW recorded eight total hits for the night, and is currently swimming in the high-.200 range in terms of overall team batting averages.
“We need to score more runs,” Meggs said. “We need to come out and swing the bats better.”
The Huskies will take the field for Game two of their series with Stanford at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Husky Ballpark.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
