UW splits doubleheader with Yale

Saturday featured a long day of baseball at Husky Ballpark between Washington and Yale, and Game 1 of the doubleheader was a 10-inning thriller.
Redshirt sophomore Johnny Tincher was the driving force in Washington’s first game. Tincher contributed massively for the Huskies, going 3-3 with two home runs and five RBIs that lifted the Huskies up out of the ashes at moments when they found themselves at a standstill.
Despite Tincher’s best efforts, UW was on the losing end of an extra innings battle, 8-7.
Right-handed pitcher Calvin Kirchoff appeared on the diamond and racked up four total strikeouts, getting the Huskies going in a close, back-and-forth match that resulted in a tight 8-7 victory in Yale’s favor.
The Bulldogs (2-4) got the action rolling in the second inning, shooting the ball down the third base line for a single, which was soon followed by a double.
However, UW starting pitcher Calvin Kirchoff did not let this faze him. The sophomore did what was necessary to get the two remaining outs needed to close out the top of the inning, with Yale striking out and grounding out.
Kirchoff (3-1) worked five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits.
Sophomore Jarred Mazzaferro was the first Husky to meet the ball, but the team’s first run didn’t come until Tincher clocked a home run down the left field line in the bottom of the third inning.
The Huskies’ hot streak didn’t stop there. Just two at-bats later, freshman AJ Guerrero smashed a second homer into center field, putting the Huskies up by two runs going into the fourth inning.
While Yale struggled to find any offensive spark after their brief second inning stunt, Tincher again stepped up for the Huskies (7-4), sending the ball into center field for a single and bringing a runner home to put UW up 3-0 in the fourth inning.
In the top of the fifth inning, Kirchoff once more found himself in a sticky situation after giving up two runs. With two Bulldogs in scoring position and one out left, he again persevered, forcing an easy pop fly out to left field for that final out.
The tide of the game began to turn, however, once the sixth inning rolled around.
Left-handed sophomore Bryce Armstrong relieved Kirchoff, and gave up one run to the Bulldogs. He was soon filled in by redshirt senior right-hander Jack Enger, who saw five runs get past him with only one out on the board.
Sophomore Josh Emmanuel then replaced Enger, and was finally able to end the top of the inning with UW trailing 6-3.
Just as things were starting to look bleak for the Huskies, Tincher once more stepped up to the plate and blasted a three-run homer, his second home run of the day, into right field, tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Junior Stefan Raeth pitched for Washington in the seventh, and kept Yale at bay until giving up a run in the top of the ninth inning.
The Huskies again remained unable to score for almost two innings until sophomore Michael Brown saved the day by sending the ball flying over the fence in left field. Brown’s home run tied the score once more at 7-7 with two outs on the board in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Yale answered back in the top of the tenth inning with a triple to right-center field, scoring another run, which the Huskies were unable to meet.
Tincher continues offensive explosion in Game 2 victory
With right-handed pitcher Colton McIntosh getting the start in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader began with a stalemate behind the sophomore’s arm. There was no score until the bottom of the third inning, when Tincher prolonged his hot streak with a single to right field, bringing in one RBI to put the Huskies up by one.
Tincher’s RBI proved to be the difference as the Huskies shut out the Bulldogs in a 7-0 victory.
Left-hander Adam Bloebaum relieved McIntosh (4-0) in the fifth inning, with neither giving up a run to Yale with a combined nine strikeouts.
Freshman Cam Clayton brought in another RBI in the bottom of the sixth, which was soon followed by another after Mazzaferro shot a single up the middle of the diamond, putting the Huskies up by three. A couple of at bats later, Tincher again came through with a 2-RBI double, padding Washington’s lead by five.
More Huskies ramped up their offensive play as the game ensued, as junior Nick Hovland doubled to left-center field, collecting yet another run for UW. Redshirt sophomore Will Simpson provided the cherry on top, finishing up Washington’s night sending a homer soaring over the fence in left-center field.
The Huskies concluded the game with nine total hits, and are now batting an average of .263.
Washington will conclude its series with Yale at home on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Husky Ballpark.
