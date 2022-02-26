UW splits Saturday doubleheader with UC San Diego

In an impressive all around-outing from the Washington baseball team in the first contest of Saturday’s doubleheader, it was the bullpen that stole the show.
UC San Diego started off hot, as UW sophomore pitcher Calvin Kirchoff struggled to contain UCSD, allowing three Triton runs to match an early Huskies rally.
Deadlocked at 3-3 after the fourth inning, it appeared Washington would again have its hands full slowing down the UCSD offense, which scored seven runs in Friday’s matchup. But the UW relievers staved off the UCSD offense, allowing zero runs and just one hit in the final five innings as Washington won Game 1 of the doubleheader 6-3.
After its initial offensive surge, UCSD stagnated at three runs for the duration of the game, as redshirt senior Jack Enger (2-0), redshirt junior Stefan Raeth, and sophomore Colton McIntosh each contributed two spotless innings for Washington.
The trio of relievers added to their impressive 2022 campaigns, as all three pitchers have yet to allow a run on the season.
The spark for the Washington offense, however, came off a critical UC San Diego mistake.
In a blunder that proved to be fatal for the Tritons (6-2), junior McKay Barney slapped a grounder to second base with the bases loaded, but an error by the second baseman allowed two UW runs to score, in a play that ultimately put the Huskies (4-3) in the driver's seat for good.
The error came with two outs, and allowed Washington to put the game in the hands of its premier relievers. The fifth inning error would not be the only blunder of the game for UCSD, as the Tritons committed five total errors.
Washington tacked on another run in the sixth with an RBI single from redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder that scored redshirt sophomore Will Simpson.
Several other Huskies partook in the offensive surge that saw nine total hits.
Sophomore Josh Urps recorded his first RBI of the season, a first inning single that put the Huskies up 1-0.
Freshman right fielder Coby Morales enjoyed a milestone moment of his own with his first collegiate home run, a 2-RBI shot into right field that allowed Washington to reclaim a 3-2 lead.
The early offense, paired with the stellar bullpen, was the critical juncture for the Huskies, as they captured the key road victory to begin the doubleheader.
Washington suffers mid-inning woes in Game 2 loss
For the first four innings of Game 2, Washington continued its pitching perfection.
UW sophomore Jared Engman was flawless in the first four frames, blowing through the UCSD lineup without allowing a base hit or run.
However, the stellar start quickly turned sour in the fifth inning.
An error by freshman shortstop Cam Clayton began the inning with the Tritons first base runner, but it was just the tip of the iceberg for a catastrophic inning.
A double and a wild pitch mounted the pressure for Engman, who was met with his first resistance of the game.
After a fielder’s choice, UCSD tied the game with a double, then broke it open with a 2-RBI triple to go up 3-1.
Engman’s evening would conclude with the triple, ending on a rough note after a very promising start to his outing.
Unlike Game 1, though, the Washington bullpen did not shut down UC San Diego.
Freshman pitcher Jack Bunnell attempted to rescue the Huskies from the disastrous fifth inning, but the Tritons continued to tee off, with two more doubles and three total base hits extending their lead to 6-1.
It was one frame that killed Washington, as UC San Diego was held scoreless for its final three chances, but the Huskies could not climb back from the five-run hole.
In similar fashion to the afternoon game, Washington was able to capitalize off a UCSD mistake for its only run of the game.
With two outs and Barney on third, Clayton reached on an error by the third baseman, scoring Barney and giving UW a 1-0 lead in the third inning.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, they were not able to generate much offense after the opening run, and the Tritons tightened up on the defensive end, preventing a UW comeback.
The Huskies did not go down without a fight, with an RBI single by freshman AJ Guerrero cutting their deficit to 6-2.
Washington had a chance to rally in the top of the ninth, with two baserunners and no outs, but could not convert as UC San Diego retired the final three batters.
It certainly was a tale of two halves for the Huskies in its two games on Saturday, in a manerer emblematic of what has been an up-and-down season to this point.
Washington will aim to split the four-game series with UC San Diego, needing a win Sunday at 1 p.m. to do so.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.