UW sweeps No. 8 UCLA with walk-off victory

With the series already in the bag, adrenaline was running high at Husky Ballpark on Sunday afternoon as the Washington baseball team prepared to take one more from No. 8 UCLA.
Freshman Cam Clayton emerged as the hero of the day for the Huskies, procuring a walk-off single that solidified the 4-3 Game 3 victory and series sweep over the eighth-ranked team in the nation.
“We just wanted to keep our foot on the gas,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “We’re trying to get better each day, and we’re playing better, and we feel better, so we just want to keep going.”
Redshirt junior right-hander Stefan Raeth, who typically appears as Washington’s go-to closer, ran out of the dugout to get the motor running on the mound as UW’s Sunday afternoon starter.
After struggling in the first inning, in which two runs were handed over to the Bruins by way of two consecutive home runs, Raeth and the rest of the Huskies (21-24, 11-16 Pac-12) were able to keep UCLA at bay over the first six innings.
Junior McKay Barney got things moving for UW with a leadoff single shot down the left field line in the bottom of the first inning, but the next three Washington batters were shut down by UCLA’s Kelly Austin.
Barney’s double, along with two more singles contributed by himself and redshirt sophomore Michael Snyder, made up the entirety of UW’s offense as the Bruins (30-17, 14-10 Pac-12) maintained their 2-0 lead over the course of the next few innings.
Raeth cruised through the fourth inning, putting away the next three UCLA batters that came up to the plate and amassing six total strikeouts. After the Huskies failed to amp up their offense in their next set of at-bats, redshirt freshman Josh Emanuels relieved Raeth of his duties in the fifth inning.
Redshirt sophomore Stu Flesland III promptly filled in for Emanuels later in the same inning, as the Bruins still kept a hold of their two-run lead.
That lead was severed when Washington’s first run finally sprung onto the scene when freshman Coby Morales doubled out to left-center field. Morales was able to jog home after redshirt senior Josh Urps followed with a ground-rule double.
After UCLA loaded the bases in the top of the sixth inning, senior right-hander Ryan Velazquez found his way out of this bind by locking down a strikeout, while letting go one more run with a sacrifice fly to right field, posting the score at 3-1.
The tides were soon turned once again, however, once redshirt sophomore Will Simpson stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. The redshirt sophomore bombed a home run into left-center field, his 10th of the season, and placed his team once more within one run of matching the Bruins’ lead.
Freshman AJ Guerrero lined a single through the right side of the field in the Huskies’ very next at-bat, which was replicated by Snyder. To Washington’s chagrin, its offense was unable to capitalize on these opportunities.
Velazquez and the Washington outfield, along with right-handed sophomore Case Matter, who filled in after the first two outs were clocked in, rallied together to squeeze out another tight inning.
After a lifeless eighth inning for UW’s bats, Matter (1-2) took down the next three UCLA batters in the top of the ninth inning, leaving it up to his teammates to figure out a way to come together and finish up the job.
“We usually just make sure we stick together,” Clayton said. “When guys start walking up there individually and put the pressure on themselves, it’s kind of tough to go up there and do that, so as long as we can hang with each other, and put each other on our backs, it helps a lot.”
Snyder again pulled through with a leadoff double, followed by a walk drawn by redshirt sophomore Christian Dicochea.
Barney kept the Huskies alive with two outs on the board with a single into right-center field that tied up the game 3-3. Clayton dialed in and delivered the game-winning hit immediately afterwards, walking it off with a single smacked into center field.
“I guess I just knew he was going to throw a fastball,” Clayton said. “I [was] just gonna see if I could catch it out front, and then hopefully put it somewhere in the outfield.”
Though it started off slowly, Washington’s offense outshone its counterpart overall, putting up 12 hits compared to UCLA’s five.
“I give our guys credit, because they can really pitch,” Meggs stressed. “We hung in there, and we found a way to scratch out a couple runs and do our thing in the ninth inning.”
Sunday afternoon’s win was captured with Washington simultaneously sitting in ninth place in the Pac-12 standings, leaving the Huskies in a prime position to move into eighth place and snag a Pac-12 Tournament berth if they keep things up.
“We’re just gonna see if we can keep it rolling,” Clayton. “We’re gonna see if we can take it game-by-game. It’s super exciting, but we’ve got to make sure we get USC next week.”
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
